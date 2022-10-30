Region roundup: Liberty football returns to Top 25 polls, women's soccer advances to ASUN title match

Welcome back to the Top 25, Liberty.

The Flames returned to the Associated Press and USA Today/AFCA Coaches Top 25 polls for the first time since the end of the 2020 season following the release of both polls Sunday.

Liberty is ranked 23rd in both polls after opening the season with a 7-1 record that includes an impressive 41-14 win over BYU on Oct. 24 and a one-point loss at Wake Forest on Sept. 17.

The Flames, fresh off their open week, will play a team this upcoming weekend that was ranked as high as 10th in the AP Top 25 poll earlier this season.

Liberty travels to play Arkansas (5-3) for the first time at 4 p.m. Saturday inside Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks are coming off a 41-27 win at Auburn.

The Flames finished the 2020 season ranked 17th in the AP poll and 18th in the coaches poll. They were ranked for seven weeks during the season.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Liberty 3, Eastern Kentucky 1

Chloe Marr scored two goals in a 51-second span late in the first half to give Liberty the lead for good, Rachel DeRuby added an insurance goal at the midway point of the second half, and the Flames cruised to a victory over visiting Eastern Kentucky in the ASUN Conference tournament semifinals Sunday afternoon at Osborne Stadium.

The Flames (14-3-3), as the tournament’s top seed, will host the title match at 7 p.m. Friday against second-seeded FGCU.

Erika Zschuppe scored the game-winner in the 104th minute as the Eagles (12-5-1) edged sixth-seeded Central Arkansas in double overtime in the other semifinal.

Gretta Gunn scored off an assist from Maddy Lemery in the sixth minute that gave the Colonels (9-8-2) a 1-0 lead against Liberty.

LU goalkeeper Ainsley Leja stopped a shot by Gunn in the 17th minute and didn’t face another shot on goal the rest of the game.