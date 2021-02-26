Region roundup: Liberty holds Day 1 lead in ASUN indoor track, and more

Liberty won six of the 11 men’s and women’s events and lead both standings after the first day of the ASUN Conference Indoor Track & Field championships Friday at Liberty Indoor Track Complex.
The Liberty men own a 91-63 lead over Kennesaw State following Friday's events, and the women are ahead 68-49 over the Owls.
The Flames won the men’s and women’s distance medley relays. The men claimed their first ASUN title, while the women won for the third straight season and set a program record at 11:41.21.
The Flames won four individual titles Friday. Ryan Drew won the men’s 3,000 for the second straight season; Naomi Majica set a meet record of 51 feet, 5 inches to win the women’s shot put for the third straight season; Quinten Clay, in the first attempt of his collegiate career, won the men’s long jump; and Ayanna Johnson won the women’s long jump.
WOMEN'S SWIMMING & DIVING
ODU's Enneking wins C-USA title
Old Dominion sophomore and former Jefferson Forest standout Tara Enneking won the Conference USA 200 individual medley championship Thursday night in the first day of the meet held at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center in Atlanta.
Enneking, a Forest native, edged Rice's Nicole Limberg by 0.02 seconds with a winning time of 2:02.41. Enneking became the second ODU swimmer to win an event at the C-USA swimming championships, joining Ashley Brem who won the 100 breaststroke in 2018.
BASEBALL
TCU 4, Liberty 1
In Fort Worth, Texas, Johnny Ray and Haylen Green combined to strike out 12 batters and consistently kept the Liberty batters out of sync as the Horned Frogs (3-2) opened the weekend series by beating the Flames (2-3) at Lupton Stadium.
Green picked up the victory by striking out four and allowing one hit over a scoreless 4 1/3 innings of relief.
TCU needed only two hits to score all four of its runs, all coming off LU starter Trevor Delaite. Hunter Wolfe clubbed a two-run homer with one out in the first, and Zach Humphreys (2 for 4) added another two-run homer with two outs in the sixth.
Delaite, who was sensational in the season opener at Campbell, allowed four earned runs on six hits and struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings.
Gray Betts, who went 2 for 4 for Liberty, accounted for the Flames' lone run with a solo homer in the third inning.
SOFTBALL
Liberty 3, Notre Dame 2; Liberty 4, Villanova 3
Autumn Bishop was tasked twice Friday with beating a throw to the plate to score the winning run. She was successful both times.
The Flames super senior successfully slid safely into home to beat both Notre Dame and Villanova in the Liberty Softball Classic at Liberty Softball Stadium.
The victory over the Irish came in the bottom of the seventh when Bishop’s twin sister, Amber Bishop-Riley, laced a double to center field that scored Bishop from first.
Kara Canetto bounced a fielder’s choice to third that allowed Bishop to barely beat the tag at the plate to top the Wildcats.
Bishop-Riley drove in two of the Flames’ three runs against the Irish. Her solo homer in the fifth gave the Flames (8-4) a 2-0 lead.
Bishop drove in three runs against the Wildcats. Her two-run homer in the sixth tied the game at 2, and her eighth-inning double scored Madison Via to tie the game at 3.
Karlie Kenney (5-2) picked up two victories Friday. She threw a complete game against the Irish, allowing two runs on six hits and walking one. She pitched 1/3 of an inning of relief against the WildCats.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Lynchburg 4, Piedmont 1
It took more than 30 minutes, but Lynchburg opened the scoring via Amanda Wigboldy's goal late in the first half and earned a lead it never relinquished in a victory Friday over Piedmont at Shellenberger Field.
The Hornets (2-0), who preserved their perfect record in the young season, added a second tally 78 seconds before intermission, with Megan Dee finding the back of the net on an assist from Taylor Smith.
Smith recorded assists on each of UL's other two goals, which came in the second half in response to Kaylee King's score for Piedmont (3-6) that cut the Lynchburg lead to 2-1 in the 66th minute.
Emma Hiett and Madison Myers got in the scoring column in the 78th and 86th minutes to give Lynchburg a cushion.
Liberty 1, Western Carolina 0
Chloe Marr scored off an assist from Elise Lawson in the 33rd minute as the Flames (1-1-2) finally capitalized on their many scoring opportunities to top the Catamounts (1-2) Thursday night at Osborne Stadium.
MEN’S SOCCER
Liberty 1, North Carolina 0
In Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Noah Holmes’ collected a centering pass from Marko Mitrevski in the 52nd minute and found the back of the net as the Flames (4-0-1) recorded their first victory over the Tar Heels (3-3-2) Thursday night at Dorrance Field.
Liberty has not allowed a goal this season.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Lynchburg 59, Randolph 44
Lynchburg got the better of Thursday's game between crosstown rivals, leading from wire to wire to give the Hornets a win over host Randolph at Giles Gymnasium and keep their win streak alive.
Abby Oguich's layup with 35 seconds left in the first quarter extended UL's advantage to double digits, and the lead only grew the rest of the way.
UL (7-1, 6-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) outpaced Randolph (1-6, 1-6 ODAC) in a number of statistical categories, including second chance points (UL had 19 on 15 offensive rebounds while Randolph had 0 second-chance points) and points in the paint (40-12).
The Hornets also turned 27 Randolph turnovers into 28 points. UL committed 20 turnovers, but Randolph only capitalized for three points.
Oguich led UL with 15 points to go with nine rebounds, and Maggie Quarles added 12 points. Kylie Stark (Brookville) led Randolph with 12 points to go with three rebounds, four assists and three steals. Cameron O'Neil had 10 points.
Lynchburg's upped its win streak to seven, while Randolph has lost six straight. Both teams finish the regular season today.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Sweet Briar 8, Pfeiffer 1
In Sweet Briar, Ruth de Souza, Allison Wandling, Kate Kotany and Alexia Alfaro won in straight sets in singles competition Friday to help the Vixens (1-0) cruise over the Falcons (0-1) at Dennis Van Der Meer Tennis Center.
WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
Randolph 19, Sweet Briar 36
Jacqueline Clardy-Josephs and Megan Westerman posted a 1-2 finish with sub-22-minute times as the WildCats topped the Vixens in an ODAC South Meet held Friday at HumanKind.