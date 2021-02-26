Region roundup: Liberty holds Day 1 lead in ASUN indoor track, and more

The victory over the Irish came in the bottom of the seventh when Bishop’s twin sister, Amber Bishop-Riley, laced a double to center field that scored Bishop from first.

Kara Canetto bounced a fielder’s choice to third that allowed Bishop to barely beat the tag at the plate to top the Wildcats.

Bishop-Riley drove in two of the Flames’ three runs against the Irish. Her solo homer in the fifth gave the Flames (8-4) a 2-0 lead.

Bishop drove in three runs against the Wildcats. Her two-run homer in the sixth tied the game at 2, and her eighth-inning double scored Madison Via to tie the game at 3.

Karlie Kenney (5-2) picked up two victories Friday. She threw a complete game against the Irish, allowing two runs on six hits and walking one. She pitched 1/3 of an inning of relief against the WildCats.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Lynchburg 4, Piedmont 1

It took more than 30 minutes, but Lynchburg opened the scoring via Amanda Wigboldy's goal late in the first half and earned a lead it never relinquished in a victory Friday over Piedmont at Shellenberger Field.