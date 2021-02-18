Region roundup: Liberty men's basketball games against North Alabama canceled

The Liberty men’s basketball team is in search of a game, or two, this weekend.

The Flames’ two-game home series against North Alabama was canceled Thursday.

UNA announced it was canceling all athletic events throughout the rest of the week because of two winter storms that have dumped ice and snow on the Shoals area. The winter weather has prevented UNA from practicing or performing scheduled COVID-19 testing, according to the university.

Liberty began the process of finalizing plans for at least one makeup game this weekend.

Flames coach Ritchie McKay has stated on multiple occasions he is in search of a midweek game prior to next weekend’s regular-season finale at Bellarmine.

Bellarmine also announced Thursday it is pausing team activities and canceling this weekend’s games against North Florida because of an inconclusive test result.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Liberty adds Shepherd to schedule

Liberty, in an effort to avoid a 13-day layoff between games in ASUN Conference play, added Division II Shepherd to its schedule and will host the Rams at 3 p.m. Sunday.