Region roundup: Liberty men's golf advances to NCAA championship, and more
REGION

Region roundup: Liberty men's golf advances to NCAA championship, and more

Kieran Vincent’s birdie at No. 18 on Wednesday secured Liberty’s spot in the NCAA men’s golf championship for the third time in program history.

Vincent finished in a tie for fifth at 7 under, and the Flames posted a three-round total of 15-under par to finish in fourth place in the Tallahassee Regional at Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Tallahassee, Florida.

Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Liberty and TCU posted top-five team finishes to lock in spots into the national championship. The 30-team event will take place May 28 through June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Seminoles, playing on their home course, posted a three-round total of 34 under and finished 17 shots ahead of Georgia.

Georgia’s Davis Thompson claimed medalist honors at 8 under. Jacksonville’s Michael Sakane finished second at 7 under to qualify as an individual for the national championship.

LU’s Jonathan Yaun finished in a tie for eighth at 6 under. Ervin Chang and Zach Barbin finished in a tie for 28th at 1 over.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Liberty High holds signing ceremony 

In Bedford, six seniors attended a spring signing ceremony Wednesday.

They are as follows: Bryan Carter (wrestling, Emory & Henry); Deven Blackston (football, Emory & Henry); Blake French (baseball, Mary Baldwin); Avery Salyer (baseball, Patrick Henry Community College); Makila Ansel (softball, Concord University); and Lily Kennedy (swimming, Virginia Wesleyan). 

