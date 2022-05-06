Region roundup: Liberty men's tennis swept by N.C. State in NCAA Tournament first round, and more

The Liberty men’s tennis team’s first NCAA Tournament appearance lasted three hours.

North Carolina State, the nation’s 20th-ranked team, quickly claimed the doubles point and then won three singles matches to defeat the No. 65 Flames, 4-0, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday afternoon at the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Flames (13-11) played in their first NCAA Tournament. They were slated to make the initial appearance last season after winning their first ASUN Conference tournament title, but had to withdraw because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Wolfpack (19-9) took control early by claiming the doubles point.

Martins Rocens and Fons Van Sambeek defeated Nicaise Muamba and Rafael Marques Da Silva 6-2 at No. 1 doubles, and Braden and Collin Shick followed suit not long later with a 6-4 win over Zion Heaven and Deji Thomas-Smith at No. 3 doubles.

Damien Salvestre opened singles play by defeating Christiaan Worst 6-3, 6-2 at No. 4 singles to give N.C. State a 2-0 lead.

Rocens defeated Da Silva 7-6 (7-2), 6-1 at No. 3 singles as the Wolfpack took a 3-0 advantage.

Rafa Izquierdo Luque and Josh Wilson were locked in a battle at No. 1 singles. Luque took the first set 6-4 before Wilson rallied back to win the second set 6-3.

Luque, however, seized control in the third set to win 6-4, and the Wolfpack advanced to the Round of 32.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Stetson 7, Liberty 6

The Flames’ quest to complete an undefeated run through ASUN Conference play was dashed with one swing of the bat.

Lizzie Shubert clubbed a grand slam to left-center field with one out in the seventh inning for the go-ahead runs, the Flames were unable to rally in the bottom half of the frame, and Stetson stunned Liberty in the regular-season finale at Liberty Softball Stadium.

Liberty (40-16, 23-1 ASUN) was attempting to become the first team in league history to win every conference regular-season game. The loss snapped the Flames’ 36-game ASUN regular-season winning streak that began April 3, 2021 against Kennesaw State.

Shubert’s grand slam came against Karlie Keeney, the third pitcher used by Liberty in the inning.

Starter Megan Johnson pitched into the seventh inning. Emily Kirby entered with one out and walked the two batters she faced. Keeney (17-7) surrendered the grand slam before recording the final two outs of the frame.

Keeney had allowed two out of 22 inherited runners to score prior to Friday’s appearance.

The Flames led 6-2 after the fifth inning thanks to a three-run homer from Caroline Hudson in the third inning and a three-run blast from Rachel Roupe in the fifth.

Shubert gave Stetson (21-34, 10-14) an early two-run lead on her first-inning homer.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Liberty 7, Jacksonville 5

Brady Gulakowski’s solo homer in the eighth inning gave the Flames (29-15, 15-7 ASUN) a needed insurance run as they won for the seventh time in their past 10 games with a triumph over the Dolphins (23-20, 9-13) at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Gulakowski’s 11th homer of the season put Liberty ahead by two runs.

Cade Hungate worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth to record his seventh save.

Liberty scored four times in the second inning to take the lead for good. Logan Mathieu (3 for 4), Cameron Foster, Gulakowski and Aaron Anderson each drove in runs in the frame.

Garrett Horn (6-1) picked up the victory by allowing two earned runs on four hits over five innings. He walked five and struck out four.

Jake Berg went 3 for 5 with an RBI single in the eighth inning for JU. Blake DeLamielleure went 2 for 5 with a solo homer to lead off the fourth inning.

Old Dominion Athletic Conference

Tournament schedules altered because of weather

The University of Lynchburg men’s lacrosse and baseball teams will play their Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament openers a day later than expected thanks to inclement weather in the state.

The top-seeded Hornets baseball team will take on No. 8 Eastern Mennonite starting at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Fox Field. The best-of-three series in the opening round of the ODAC tourney continues at noon Monday, and the if-necessary Game 3 will take place 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2.

The series originally was scheduled to begin Friday.

Men’s lacrosse’s semifinal game initially set for Friday has been moved to Saturday. The second-seeded Hornets will play No. 3 Roanoke at 3:30 p.m. at Washington and Lee.

Lynchburg’s women’s lacrosse and tennis teams advanced out of the quarterfinals and into the semifinals of their tournaments and will play as scheduled.

UL women’s tennis, the No. 3 seed, will take on No. 2 Sweet Briar at 4 p.m. Saturday at Washington and Lee, where an indoor venue is available in the event of additional inclement weather.

Fourth-seeded UL takes on No. 1 seed and host Washington and Lee at 1 p.m. Saturday in the women’s lacrosse tournament.

Men’s and women’s lacrosse and women’s tennis teams that advance all will play in championships Sunday at W&L.

A series win for Lynchburg baseball would secure for the Hornets a spot in the second weekend of the tournament, slated for May 13 through 15 at Truist Point in High Point, North Carolina. There, the four remaining teams will be reseeded and play a double-elimination format to determine the conference champ and automatic NCAA Division III tournament qualifier.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Hillcats game postponed

Lynchburg's series with Fredericksburg has been altered for a second time thanks to inclement weather.

The Hillcats' game against the Nationals scheduled for Friday night at Bank of the James Stadium has been postponed. No makeup date has been announced.

Rain on Tuesday also forced the postponement of the series opener, which was made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday.

Through the first half of the series, the Hillcats lead 2-1. The next two games between the 'Cats and Nationals will be played in Fredericksburg. Saturday's game is scheduled for 6:05 p.m., and first pitch Sunday is at 1:35 p.m.

The series is different from others this season in that it is split between both locations. Most often, the six-game series are at a single ballpark.

The trip for Lynchburg begins a 2½-week road swing that includes series against Down East and Salem. The Hillcats return to Bank of the James Stadium to begin a six-game series against Columbia on May 24 as part of a two-week homestand.