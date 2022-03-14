Region roundup: Liberty softball falls to Clemson in extras for second straight day, and more

In Clemson, South Carolina, Emily Kirby and the Liberty defense allowed just four hits and didn’t record an error through seven scoreless frames at McWhorter Stadium. But when the Flames went to extra innings with the Tigers for the second straight day, LU gave up two hits and committed two costly errors to end up on the wrong side of another one-run result, this one 1-0.

Kirby (1-3) was one strike away from recording her third 1-2-3 inning when the Tigers (17-6) rallied. Marissa Guimbarda lined a two-out single to right field, and Cammy Pereira singled in the next at-bat. The runners both moved into scoring position on a throwing error.

The Flames nearly escaped the jam when Kirby got Alia Logoleo to knock a grounder to first, but a fielding error on what should have been a routine play gave Logoleo enough time to beat out the recovery and diving attempt to get the out. And pinch runner Ansley Houston crossed home to give Clemson its second straight victory over the Flames (14-11) a day after the Tigers recorded a 5-4 win over LU in eight innings.

Before the hectic final frame, Kirby allowed four Clemson runners to advance into scoring position on four hits and two walks. She stranded all four, though, as well as two others and had seven strikeouts.

Kirby hit one batter and recorded a wild pitch in the third inning to allow runners to get to second and third in Clemson’s best scoring chance in regulation before the Flames escaped.

Clemson's Valerie Cagle (7-4) threw a complete game, scattering five hits and striking out 10. She didn't issue a walk.

WOMEN’S GOLF

Lynchburg leads after Day 1 of Hill City Invitational

Four players finished in the top five to power Lynchburg to a big lead over the rest of the field after Day 1 of the Hill City Invitational at Boonsboro Country Club.

Emily Brubaker and Emily Erickson are tied atop the leaderboard at 6-over 78 heading into the final round Tuesday, and Maddie Cody and NoraNoel Nolan carded an 80 and 83, respectively, for fourth and fifth place among individuals.

The quartet gave UL, which sits at 32-over, a 25-shot lead over Southern Virginia in the team standings.

Sweet Briar’s Amani Narang is alone in third at 7-over, one shot back of the co-leaders, but her teammates combined to shoot 109-over through the first round to put the Vixens in a distant third place.

MEN’S GOLF

UL men fourth through first round of Hill City Invitational

Methodist claimed three of the top five scores among individuals to earn a two-shot lead as a team after the first round of the Hill City Invitational at Boonsboro Country Club.

The Monarchs and Averett, which has a pair of players tied for second, are at 1-over and 3-over, respectively, while Southern Virginia sits in third at 10-over heading into Tuesday’s final round.

Host UL carded a fourth-place 16-over 304, led by Eddie Coffren V’s 3-over 75, which is good for a three-way tie for 10th among individuals. In a bunched-up field, Methodist’s Cameron Cappuzzo sits alone in first with a five-shot lead over Coffren and a one-shot advantage over the second-place duo from Averett.

Liberty ninth at General Hackler Championship

In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Liberty’s Kieran Vincent and the Flames both finished in a tie for ninth in the individual and team standings of the General Hackler Championship at The Dunes Golf & Beach Club.

Liberty ended in a tie with Louisville after posting a final-round 3-over 291 Monday. Auburn, which rode the best score of the final round (17-under) to an aggregate 25-under 839 for the win. South Carolina was alone in second place at 22-under.

Vincent finished in a four-way tie for ninth with an aggregate 211 and was seven shots back of medalist Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen of Oklahoma State.

Neergaard-Petersen posted a 205, holding off Auburn’s Evan Vo and East Tennessee State’s Algot Kleen by one shot.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Denison 13, Lynchburg 9

In Haines City, Florida, Lynchburg and No. 19 Denison traded goals through the game’s first 37 minutes, but a 5-0 run by the Big Red doomed the Hornets’ in the teams’ spring break matchup at Feltrim Sports Village.

Casey McTague scored two of her four goals in the 11½-minute spurt spanning the third and fourth quarters that put Denison (2-2) ahead for good. Jane Bailey also scored in the run. She and McTague had four goals apiece.

Dara Gregory, Nicki Santora and Payton Saville scored two goals each for Lynchburg (2-2). JF grad and Lynchburg freshman Patricia Rogers recorded 18 saves against 31 shots.

Sweet Briar 17, Hollins 4

In Sweet Briar, the Vixens raced to a 3-0 lead and never looked back as they notched a lopsided win over Hollins at Thayer Field.

Zerah Chase led SBC (2-2) with four goals, while teammates Kaylah Bailey, Sarah Southard and Valen Foster each recorded a hat trick.

Tate Hurley tallied three goals for Hollins (0-2).

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Lynchburg 5, Millikin 4

In Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, two wins in doubles play made the difference for Lynchburg as it beat Millikin in the Spring Tennis Fest at Van Der Meer Courts.

Christina Harris and Lauren Pascadlo beat Emily Markus and Paige Willer 8-3 in the doubles matchup of the teams’ top players, and Alissa Anderson and Alexa Hardesty also won their doubles match (8-6) on the No. 3 court.

Harris and Anderson also won their singles matches on the Nos. 1 and 4 courts, respectively, and Elizabeth Teefey beat Brianna Barconi for the Hornets’ other point. Teefey and Anderson clinched the match for UL (2-2) and remained perfect in singles play on the season.

The Hornets haven’t lost in the regular season since early in the 2021 campaign.

MEN’S TENNIS

Millikin 9, Lynchburg 0

In Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, Levi Vigdorchik forced a tiebreaker against Clayton Maack on the No. 1 singles court before falling in the only close match during Lynchburg’s loss to Millikin in the Spring Tennis Fest at Van Der Meer Courts.

Vigdorchik fell 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (10-7), while every other singles match and double match turned into lopsided defeats for UL (1-4), which lost its third straight and was shut out for the first time this season.