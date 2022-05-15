Region roundup: Liberty softball heading to Durham Regional

Liberty’s previous four trips to an NCAA softball regional were either to Columbia, South Carolina, or Knoxville, Tennessee. The fifth trip is heading to a new destination.

The Flames, the two-time ASUN Conference champions, were selected as the No. 3 seed in the Durham Regional and will open play against No. 2 seed Georgia. The first matchup between the programs is slated for noon Friday inside Duke Softball Stadium and will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Duke (41-8) secured the No. 12 national seed and will play the region’s No. 4 seed UMBC (31-1). UMBC secured the automatic bid as the America East champion.

The Flames (43-16) and Bulldogs (40-16) have never met in softball, but Liberty has history with the other two teams in the regional.

Liberty upset Duke 8-3 on April 20 in Lynchburg and own a 2-1 edge in the series. The Flames and UMBC have met 22 times in softball, with one matchup coming in NCAA regional play. The Retrievers claimed a 7-1 victory in an elimination game in 2002.

A trio of local products also will play in regional action this upcoming weekend.

Virginia Tech and freshman pitcher Emma Lemley (Jefferson Forest) are the No. 3 national seed and will open the Blacksburg Regional on Friday against St. Francis (Pa.), with Kentucky and Miami (Ohio) securing the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds, respectively, in the regional.

Clemson and sophomore pitcher Millie Thompson (Liberty High) are the No. 10 national seed and open the regional against UNC Wilmington. Auburn and Louisiana are the other teams in the regional.

Oregon and fifth-year pitcher Jordan Dail (Brookville) are the No. 2 seed in the Fayetteville Regional. The Ducks open play against Wichita State. Arkansas, the No. 4 national seed, faces Princeton.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Liberty 8, FGCU 5

Brady Gulakowski’s eight-inning RBI single sparked a five-run frame as the Flames (32-18, 18-9 ASUN) claimed the series victory over the Eagles (31-20, 15-12) at Swanson Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida.

Gray Betts (2 for 4) had a sacrifice fly and Derek Orndorff was hit by a pitch before Three Hillier laced a two-run single up the middle to put the Flames ahead 8-3.

Nate Keeter went 3 for 3 with a three-run homer in the second inning that put Liberty ahead 3-0.

Dylan Cumming (5-4) allowed one earned run on two hits over two innings of relief to pick up the victory. Mason Fluharty recorded the final four outs to pick up his second save of the season.

Liberty and Kennesaw State are the only two league teams to secure berths into the upcoming conference tournament. The final week of the regular season begins Tuesday with the Flames hosting High Point on Tuesday, and they welcome KSU to Lynchburg for a three-game set that starts Thursday.

CAROLINA LEAGUE BASEBALL

Down East 11, Lynchburg 2

Down East’s offense exploded for six runs in the second inning and four pitchers combined to hold Lynchburg scoreless until the ninth inning, ending the Hillcats’ four-game winning streak at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina.

Eight of the first nine Wood Ducks batters reached to open the bottom of the second inning. By the time Hillcats starter Franco Aleman (0-4) was lifted with two outs in the frame, Down East (14-19) led 7-0.

Tucker Mitchell went 2 for 4 with four RBIs. He hit a three-run homer in the third inning that put Down East ahead 11-0.

The Hillcats (17-15) got on the board in the ninth. Will Barlett’s double scored Isaiah Greene and then a balk allowed Barlett to score.

Lynchburg continues its road swing with a six-game series beginning Tuesday at Salem.