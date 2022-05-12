Region roundup: Liberty softball holds off UNA to advance to ASUN semifinals, and more

Liberty scored three times in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a five-run lead into North Alabama’s final at-bat. Those insurance runs paid dividends in the ASUN Conference softball tournament second round Thursday afternoon.

The Flames used three pitchers to navigate an intense final half inning as the Lions scored three times, but Megan Johnson recorded the final out to preserve Liberty’s 6-4 win at UNF Softball Complex in Jacksonville, Florida.

The top-seeded Flames (41-16) advance to the semifinal round and will play third-seeded North Florida at 12:30 p.m. Friday at UNF Softball Complex.

The Ospreys (41-15) defeated second-seeded Central Arkansas, 5-3, in eight innings to open Thursday’s play. Page Pfent capped a four-RBI game with a two-run single in the eighth inning to account for the go-ahead runs.

The Flames swept a three-game series against UNF in Jacksonville on April 30 and May 1. They won by scores of 1-0, 6-2 and 5-1.

Liberty led UNA 3-1 heading into the sixth inning Thursday. Pinch hitter Alexis Soto laid down a squeeze bunt that allowed her to reach and Mary Claire Wilson and Rachel Roupe to score.

Caroline Hudson followed three batters later with a single to left that scored Raigan Barrett, who re-entered for Soto, and gave the Flames a 6-1 lead.

The Lions (38-17) loaded the bases with one out against LU starter Karlie Keeney, who was lifted for two-time ASUN pitcher of the year Emily Kirby. Kirby walked in a run and then surrendered a two-run single to Emma Broadfoot.

Johnson came in and issued a walk to load the bases, but recovered to record her first save of the season by getting Brooke Burback to pop out to end the threat.

Keeney (18-7) picked up the win. She allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and three walks, struck out five and threw 131 pitches.

Kara Canetto went 3 for 4 with a third-inning RBI single. Lou Allan went 2 for 3, and both of her singles drove in Canetto. Hudson went 2 for 4.

The trio combined for seven of the Flames’ 10 hits.

Thompson pitches Clemson into ACC semifinals

Clemson sophomore and Liberty High School graduate Millie Thompson threw a six-hitter as the fifth-seeded Tigers defeated fourth-seeded Notre Dame 7-3 in the ACC tournament quarterfinals at Vartabedian Field in Pittsburgh.

Thompson, a third-team all-ACC selection, improved to 13-3 on the season by striking out two and walking one.

Her performance lifted the Tigers (38-14) to a semifinal matchup with top-seeded Virginia Tech, which features freshman and Jefferson Forest grad Emma Lemley, at 1 p.m. Friday. The Hokies (41-6) got a complete-game effort from ACC pitcher of the year Keely Rochard to beat Syracuse 2-1.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Drinkard up to second in Division III championship

Methodist senior Jillian Drinkard moved up into a four-way tie for second after the third round of the NCAA Division III national championship held at Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston, Texas.

Drinkard shot an even-par 72 to remain at 2 over for the championship.

She and three others trail Emory’s Ellen Dong by three strokes. Dong shot a third-round even par to move up into the lead.

Drinkard and Methodist, the reigning national champion, remained in seventh place in the team standings. The Monarchs are at 47 over and trail Emory by 32 strokes.

The fourth and final round is scheduled for Friday.

Drinkard’s third round began with three birdies in her first seven holes to move to 1 under for the championship. She recorded one birdie and four bogeys over her final six holes to fall back to even par for the round.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS

JF's Pascadlo earns all-ODAC nod

Jefferson Forest graduate Lauren Pascadlo capped her junior season at the University of Lynchburg with a second-team all-conference award.

Pascadlo and her doubles partner Christina Harris were one of two No. 1 doubles duos on the Old Dominion Athletic Conference's second team. They teamed up for nine wins and a 5-3 ODAC record.

The pair were one of eight to earn all-conference nods for doubles, between the first and second teams. It marked the third career all-conference award for Pascadlo, who was on the first team at No. 2 doubles and second team at No. 4 singles during her sophomore campaign.