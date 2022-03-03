 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Region roundup: Liberty softball routs Rutgers, Sweet Briar lacrosse wins

Liberty orb

Karlie Keeney recorded her second no-hitter of the season, and Lou Allan and Mary Claire Wilson each went 3 for 3 with four RBIs as Liberty softball routed Rutgers, 12-0, at Liberty Softball Stadium on Thursday.

Keeney threw all five innings, issued one walk and struck out one batter for Rutgers (11-5) to record her second no-hitter in two weeks. The last came against Maryland on Feb. 18. Before that, it had been two years since a Liberty pitcher had accomplished the feat.

Keeney, a sophomore, became the fifth LU pitcher to throw multiple no-hitters in a season and first since Julia DiMartino did it in 2016.

Keeney (6-2) had Raigan Barrett to thank for her latest no-hitter. Barrett made a diving catch on a line drive to shortstop for the game’s final out.

Allan hit the first of her pair of two-run bombs with one out in the first inning. Her two-out blast gave Liberty (10-6) its ninth and 10th runs in the third. Wilson had an RBI single in the first and in the fourth innings and a two-run double in the second. The duo tallied six of LU’s eight runs.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Sweet Briar 17, Warren Wilson 7

In Sweet Briar, the Vixens earned an early 3-0 lead and never trailed on their way to a win over Warren Wilson and their first victory of the season.

Dylan Edwards had five goals for Warren Wilson (0-2), while Kaylah Bailey and Zerah Chase tallied four goals apiece for Sweet Briar (1-1).

