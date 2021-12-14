Region Roundup: Liberty women roll over Bluefield State, and more

Mya Berkman scored a game-high 16 points to lead five players in double figures and Liberty cruised to a dominating 76-30 victory over Division II Bluefield State on Tuesday afternoon before an announced attendance of 235 inside Liberty Arena.
The victory is the sixth straight for the Flames (9-1), and they have held five of those six opponents to less than 50 points.
Bridgette Rettstatt added 10 points, five rebounds and five assists for Liberty, which shot 49.3% from the field and held a plus-19 edge in rebounding.
Bella Smuda, Emma Hess and Jordan Bailey combined to score 33 of the Flames’ 43 bench points. Smuda had 12 points and six rebounds, Hess posted career highs of 11 points and nine rebounds, and Bailey finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.
The Big Blue (0-8) shot 1 of 14 from the field and scored a meager two points in the second quarter. The Flames’ defensive prowess allowed them to build a 40-9 halftime lead.
Bluefield State finished the game shooting 19.6% from the field and was outscored by 40 points in the paint.
Alexus Tucker scored nine points on 4-of-12 shooting for Bluefield State.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty, UL players receive All-America nods
Liberty senior Jill Bolton, sophomore Azul Iritxity Irigoyen and junior Daniella Rhodes were named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) All-America teams Wednesday.
Bolton and Irigoyen were first-team All-Americans, and Rhodes received a second-team nod.
Bolton made an All-America team for the third time in her career. She has been named to back-to-back first teams.
It is the first time in school history Liberty — which lost in the national championship — has two first-team All-Americans in the same season, and the three All-America nods are the most for the Flames in a single season.
In Division III, University of Lynchburg graduate student Jackie Lerro earned a spot on the NFHCA All-America second team, becoming one of just five in the division who earned repeat honors following her selection to the second team in 2019.
Lerro led the Old Dominion Athletic Conference with 57 points on 20 goals and 17 assists, recording six multi-goal games and three hat tricks. Her 0.77 assists per game were good for seventh in all of Division III.