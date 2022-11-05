Region Roundup: Liberty women's soccer falls to FGCU in penalty kicks, and more

Liberty led for more than 47 minutes Friday night, but second-seeded Florida Gulf Coast found the equalizer late in regulation, then edged the top-seeded Flames in penalty kicks to capture the ASUN Conference women's soccer championship at Osborne Stadium.

The result officially was a 1-1 tie, but a 4-3 advantage in PKs sent the Eagles (12-5-2) to an automatic NCAA Tournament berth.

A diving stop by FGCU goalkeeper Katie Sullivan on Liberty’s fifth PK attempt by Rebekah Earnest was the difference.

The Eagles missed their first attempt, and LU (14-3-4) responded with a made attempt by Saydie Holland. FGCU bounced back, though, and made four straight, tying the tally at 1 apiece and then going up for good in the shootout on Ashley Labbe’s made attempt, after McKinley Burkett missed Liberty’s second try.

Leah Scarpelli found the back of the net first for LU in the shootout, and Rachel DeRuby and Halle Engle also netted their attempts for the Flames, who snapped a three-game win streak.

Liberty’s Chloe Marr recorded her first goal of the season when she scored in the 37th minute.

Margret Berry tied the game with less than six minutes left in regulation. She scored off a corner kick, with assists credited to Kendal Gargiula and Louise Lilliback on the play.

Lynchburg 1, Shenandoah 0

Claire Lloyd hit pay dirt in the 16th minute, and the Lynchburg defense took care of the rest to end Shenandoah’s Cinderella run in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament semifinals at Shellenberger Field. With their 16th shutout of the season, the host Hornets advanced to the tourney championship for the 19th time in program history.

Lloyd, a sophomore, netted the game’s lone goal on her header off a corner kick from Maddy Myers. It was Lynchburg’s seventh shot and third shot on goal of the day.

Fourth-seeded Lynchburg kept Shenandoah keeper Karissa Dominick busy, sending 21 total shots her way, 10 of them on frame. Dominick had more than four times as many saves (nine) as Lynchburg goalkeeper Jade Lecklider (two), who faced just two Shenandoah shots on goal (12 total shots).

Lecklider, who ranks among the top 15 nationally in goals-against average at 0.35, now gets a chance to match up against another elite keeper in Virginia Wesleyan’s Rachel Quigley.

Quigley (who also is in the top 20 for goals-against average and boasts a .911 save percentage) and the third-seeded Marlins defeated second-seeded Washington and Lee 2-1 in another semifinal Friday, setting up a rematch of the 2021 ODAC title game.

VWU defeated Lynchburg 1-0 in that match. Before that, the Hornets had only lost once in 18 title game appearances.

UL would secure its 17th ODAC title (and first since 2018) with a win in Sunday’s title match, set for 1 p.m. in Virginia Beach, and a 21st trip to the NCAA Division III tournament.

FIELD HOCKEY

Liberty 2, UConn 1

In Norfolk, second-seeded Liberty fell behind early, but Martu Cian and Jodie Conolly responded with goals in the 21st and 47th minutes to power the Flames to a come-from-behind victory over third-seeded Connecticut in the Big East tournament semifinals at Old Dominion’s L.R. Hill Sports Complex.

Julia Bressler scored in the third minute for UConn (11-7), and Cheyenne Sprecher tallied three saves for the Huskies.

Azul Irixity Irigoyen recorded nine saves for LU. Cian’s equalizing goal was unassisted, and Conolly’s score off a penalty corner turned into the game-winning goal. Bethany Dykema and Lizzie Hamlett got credit for assists on Connolly’s goal, which helped 19th-ranked Liberty improve to 11-7 in a battle of top-25 teams.

The Flames now have defeated 25th UConn in five straight meetings, including in back-to-back years in the Big East tourney. LU edged the Huskies 1-0 in last year’s championship to capture its first Big East crown.

Liberty will play in its fifth Big East championship game and face No. 1 seed ODU (15-2) for the 2022 title at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Monarchs edged No. 4 seed Temple in a shootout in another semifinal Friday.

In other college field hockey news, game time for Lynchburg’s matchup with Washington and Lee in the ODAC championship has been set. The second-seeded Hornets will play the top-seeded Generals in Lexington at 1 p.m.

Lynchburg, which beat W&L 3-2 in the teams’ regular-season meeting, is looking for its 22nd conference title and 19th NCAA Division III tournament appearance.