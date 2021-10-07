Region roundup: Liberty women's soccer shuts out Jacksonville

The Liberty women’s soccer team embarked on the home stretch of its regular-season schedule much like it has since the beginning of September, with a shutout victory.
Randy Palacios spotted both shots she faced as the Flames recorded their eighth shutout in the past 10 games with a 2-0 triumph over Jacksonville on Thursday at Southern Oak Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.
Palacios, the transfer from UConn, posted her sixth shutout of the season. She has combined with Rebekah Vines and Ainsley Leja for two more shutouts.
Palacios’ play in front of the net was more than enough to make a pair of goals stand up against the Dolphins (5-7-2, 0-1 ASUN Conference).
Lissi Gordon scored the go-ahead goal off an assist from Zoe Gaffney in the 40th minute, and Maddy Oliver scored unassisted in the 49th minute to give the Flames (9-4-1, 1-0) a 2-0 lead. It was her seven goal of the season
Liberty posted a 3-1 mark against teams from the ASUN West Division, but the league ruled only matchups within a team’s division will count toward the conference standings.
The Flames’ final four regular-season matchups are against East Division opponents.