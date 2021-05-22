Region roundup: Liberty's 10-run seventh inning fuels ASUN quarterfinal sweep of Bellarmine

Liberty broke open a tie game by scoring 10 times in the seventh inning and won its ASUN Conference quarterfinal series over Bellarmine with a 12-6 victory early Saturday evening at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

The Flames (37-12), as the North Division’s No. 1 seed, will play at 11 a.m. Thursday against the lowest remaining seed from the South Division. The remainder of the ASUN tournament will be played at North Florida’s Harmon Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

Liberty took advantage of a whopping six walks (two intentional), one balk and four run-scoring hits to take an overwhelming 12-2 lead against the Knights (13-36).

Aaron Anderson, who went 5 for 5, gave the Flames the lead for good with his double that scored Logan Mathieu for a 3-2 advantage. Anderson added another RBI hit in the frame, this time a single that scored Mathieu again, for an 11-2 edge.

Trey McDyre and Cam Locklear drew bases-loaded walks in the frame. Mathieu and Wagner added RBI singles.

Wagner went 3 for 4. He and Anderson combined for eight of the Flames’ 12 hits.

LU starter Dylan Cumming (4-1) picked up the victory. He allowed five earned runs on four hits, walked three and struck out four in 7 2/3 innings.