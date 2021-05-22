Region roundup: Liberty's 10-run seventh inning fuels ASUN quarterfinal sweep of Bellarmine

Liberty broke open a tie game by scoring 10 times in the seventh inning and won its ASUN Conference quarterfinal series over Bellarmine with a 12-6 victory early Saturday evening at Liberty Baseball Stadium.
The Flames (37-12), as the North Division’s No. 1 seed, will play at 11 a.m. Thursday against the lowest remaining seed from the South Division. The remainder of the ASUN tournament will be played at North Florida’s Harmon Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.
Liberty took advantage of a whopping six walks (two intentional), one balk and four run-scoring hits to take an overwhelming 12-2 lead against the Knights (13-36).
Aaron Anderson, who went 5 for 5, gave the Flames the lead for good with his double that scored Logan Mathieu for a 3-2 advantage. Anderson added another RBI hit in the frame, this time a single that scored Mathieu again, for an 11-2 edge.
Trey McDyre and Cam Locklear drew bases-loaded walks in the frame. Mathieu and Wagner added RBI singles.
Wagner went 3 for 4. He and Anderson combined for eight of the Flames’ 12 hits.
LU starter Dylan Cumming (4-1) picked up the victory. He allowed five earned runs on four hits, walked three and struck out four in 7 2/3 innings.
The Knights took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Gambert’s double that scored Josh Finerty and Clayton Mehlbauer.
McDyre drove in a run in the first on a fielder’s choice, and Jaylen Guy’s second-inning RBI single tied the game at 2-all.
Anthony Ethington (2-6) was brought in to pitch the seventh and took the loss. He recorded only one out and allowed five earned runs on one hit and four walks.
OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD
UL athletes qualify for nationals
Five University of Lynchburg athletes have earned spots in the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
Max Sparks, Frank Csorba, Sam Llaneza, Jackie Wilson and Aniya Seward will represent the Hornets at the meet, set for Thursday through Saturday at North Carolina A&T in Greensboro, North Carolina. The top 19 individual women in the country and 17 men qualified for the event.
Seward will compete in the triple jump and 100-meter hurdles, becoming the first woman from Lynchburg to compete in multiple events at the outdoor nationals since 2005. Wilson will compete in the 800.
Csorba will run in the 5K and 10K events — the first of which also will include his teammate Sparks, who will be making the second national championship appearance of his career after competing in the 2018 cross country meet. Llaneza will run in the 1,500.