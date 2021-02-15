Region roundup: Liberty's Bishop-Riley joins elite softball company, and more

Amber Bishop-Riley joined some elite company in the Liberty softball record books Monday.

The super senior clubbed her 50th and 51st career home runs as the Flames (5-0) swept New Mexico State (1-3) by scores of 7-2 and 11-2 to conclude their stay at The Spring Games in Leesburg, Florida.

Bishop-Riley joined Jessica Moore as the only players in program history with 50 or more career homers. Moore hit 58 from 2005 to 2007.

Bishop-Riley, the Flames second baseman and ASUN Conference preseason player of the year, is joined by Arizona’s Jessie Harper as the only two NCAA players, regardless of division, to hit 10 or more homers in each of the last four seasons. Bishop-Riley leads Harper, 2-0, this season in the race to see which player can become the first NCAA softball player to hit double-digit home runs in five straight seasons.

Freshman McKenzie Wagoner (1-0) picked up the victory in the second game by allowing two runs on three hits, striking out seven and walking three.

Megan Johnson (1-0) won the opener by striking out four and allowing two runs on five hits in 5 ⅓ innings. Karlie Keeney recorded her first career save by throwing 1 ⅔ scoreless innings.

