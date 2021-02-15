Region roundup: Liberty's Bishop-Riley joins elite softball company, and more

Amber Bishop-Riley joined some elite company in the Liberty softball record books Monday.
The super senior clubbed her 50th and 51st career home runs as the Flames (5-0) swept New Mexico State (1-3) by scores of 7-2 and 11-2 to conclude their stay at The Spring Games in Leesburg, Florida.
Bishop-Riley joined Jessica Moore as the only players in program history with 50 or more career homers. Moore hit 58 from 2005 to 2007.
Bishop-Riley, the Flames second baseman and ASUN Conference preseason player of the year, is joined by Arizona’s Jessie Harper as the only two NCAA players, regardless of division, to hit 10 or more homers in each of the last four seasons. Bishop-Riley leads Harper, 2-0, this season in the race to see which player can become the first NCAA softball player to hit double-digit home runs in five straight seasons.
Freshman McKenzie Wagoner (1-0) picked up the victory in the second game by allowing two runs on three hits, striking out seven and walking three.
Megan Johnson (1-0) won the opener by striking out four and allowing two runs on five hits in 5 ⅓ innings. Karlie Keeney recorded her first career save by throwing 1 ⅔ scoreless innings.
SWIMMING & DIVING
Freece claims CCSA diving title; Liberty leads after first day
Liberty freshman Maddie Freece made diving history Monday. The 800 relay team wasn’t far behind in helping the Flames take control in the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association championships Monday evening at Liberty Natatorium.
Freece became the first Liberty diver to win the three-meter diving title, and the 800 relay team consisting of Abby Brown Strohmeier, Chloe Harris, Eva Suggs and Emma Hazel also won gold to help the Flames take a 563-547.5 lead over FGCU after the first day of the CCSA championships.
Freece posted a dive score of 297.5. Teammates Lauren Chennault and Abigail Egolf-Jensen finished third and fifth in the event, respectively.
The Flames picked up value points in the first of the three-day event in a trio of other events.
Hazel, Suggs and Arielle Arnett finished third through fifth in the 500 freestyle; Harris finished third in the 200 IM; and Payton Keiner finished fourth in the 50 freestyle.
MEN’S TENNIS
Liberty 5, William & Mary 2
Rafael Marques Da Silva’s straight-set victory over Sebastian Quiors at No. 3 singles secured the victory for the Flames (5-3) over the Tribe (1-1) at Liberty Indoor Tennis Center.
Nicaise Muamba, Josh Wilson and Deji Thomas-Smith recorded singles victories for Liberty. The Flames claimed the doubles point with triumphs at Nos. 1 and 3.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Washington and Lee 69, Lynchburg 47
In Lexington, Curtis Mitchell had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and the Generals (1-1, 1-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) held the Hornets (3-2, 2-2) to 30.5% shooting in a lopsided victory Sunday evening at Duchossois Athletic & Recreation Center.
W&L scored the first 11 points and built a 25-point lead in the first half.
Noah Bullock scored eight points to lead UL. The Hornets have lost two straight, and both games have been played without leading scorers Tharon Suggs and TC Thacker (Amherst).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Liberty’s Smuda claims ASUN honor
Liberty forward Bella Smuda was named the ASUN Conference player of the week for the third time this season after her stellar weekend in the Flames’ sweep at Bellarmine.
The 6-foot-5 Smuda tallied 31 points, 15 rebounds and three blocked shots in 32 minutes of playing time in the two victories over the Knights.
FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty’s Rhodes honored by Big East
Liberty sophomore Danielle Rhodes was named the Big East offensive player of the week after tallying two goals and one assist in the Flames’ Sunday victory at Davidson.
Rhodes, a preseason all-conference selection, picked up the weekly honor for the second time in her career. The Flames host Villanova on Saturday and Sunday at Liberty Field Hockey Field.