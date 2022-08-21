Region roundup: Liberty's Oct. 8 game at UMass gets kickoff time, and more

The kickoff time for Liberty’s Oct. 8 matchup at UMass was set as the Minutemen unveiled a new three-year agreement with ESPN for exclusive home broadcast rights.

The Flames and Minutemen, who have met every year since Liberty moved to the Bowl Subdivision in 2018, will meet at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 from McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Massachusetts.

The fifth matchup between the teams will be streamed on either ESPN3 or ESPN+.

UMass’ deal with ESPN is similar to the one Liberty signed with the network in 2018. ESPN has had exclusive rights to broadcast Liberty’s home games since 2018, and the deal will conclude following this season’s six-game home slate.

The Flames are joining Conference USA for the 2023 season, and the league will have a new media rights deal beginning with that season. C-USA commissioner Judy MacLeod said last November the league planned on going to market for a new media rights agreement earlier this year.

It is Liberty’s first trip to the Bay State since 2019. The teams met in McGuirk Stadium in 2018 and 2019 (UMass won in triple overtime in 2018 and Liberty cruised to a win in 2019), and have played in each of the past two seasons at Williams Stadium.

The Flames easily won both matchups in Lynchburg.

Odinjor commits to Liberty

Ezra Odinjor, a senior defensive end at Allatoona High School in Georgia, verbally committed to Liberty on Saturday. He announced his commitment on social media.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Odinjor is the 15th verbal commitment in the recruiting class of 2023.

He is the first defensive end and fourth defensive linemen in the class. Interior linemen JaQuize Buycks, Mamadou Cissokho and Eliyt Nairne previously committed.

Odinjor had 14 reported offers from FBS programs, including Liberty, and he chose the Flames over offers from programs such as East Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Air Force, UAB, Memphis and Appalachian State.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

Liberty 4, East Tennessee State 0

Ainsley Leja posted five saves for her second straight clean sheet to open the season, four different players found the back of the net, and the Flames (1-0-1) cruised to a win over the visiting Buccaneers (0-1-1) on Sunday afternoon at Osborne Stadium.

Rache DeRuby, Annie Slovak, McKinley Burkett and Grace Spade each scored for Liberty. The Flames held a 23-8 edge in shots, with 13 attempts coming on goal.

Leja had two saves in a scoreless tie at Appalachian State in Thursday’s season opener. Liberty had an 18-4 edge in shots in that game.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Fredericksburg 4, Lynchburg 1

Jose Atencio threw five scoreless innings, James Wood homered in the fifth inning, and Fredericksburg secured a split of the six-game series by topping Lynchburg in Sunday’s finale at Bank of the James Stadium.

The series could be a preview of a potential matchup in the Carolina League playoffs. The Hillcats (56-58) won the North Division first-half title, and the Nationals (62-51) hold a 2 ½-game lead over Carolina in the second-half standings.

Atencio (7-1) allowed three hits and struck out two in his start.

He left with a four-run lead thanks to Wood’s solo homer, Will Frizzell’s two RBIs and Jared McKenzie’s three runs scored.

Lynchburg finally struck in the sixth inning against the Nats’ bullpen as Junio Sanquintin (2 for 4) drove in Isaiah Greene with a single.

Eleven of the final 12 Hillcats were retired to prevent any comeback bid. Jordan Brown’s leadoff double in the seventh accounted for the only batter to reach in the final three innings.

Hillcats starter Alonzo Richardson (6-3) suffered the loss. He allowed four earned runs on six hits, walked one and struck out four.

Three relief pitchers combined to allow two hits, walk one and strike out nine over the final four innings.