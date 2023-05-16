Liberty’s Connor Polender is in contention for an individual berth into the NCAA golf championship, but the Flames have work to do as a team to keep their collective season going.

LU remains in ninth in the 13-team Bath, Michigan, regional, with one round left to play in the event. The tournament at Eagle Eye Golf Club is hosted by Michigan State and is one of six regionals taking place this week that determine the national championship qualifiers. The top five teams in each region advance to compete for the title, which will be determined by a tournament in Arizona later this month.

The Flames are 5 over through 36 holes in the 54-hole regional and are 16 shots off fifth-place MSU. Georgia leads the team standings with a 28-under 540.

Polender, a senior, is vying for his first national championship appearance with an aggregate 4-under 138 through two rounds. The top player in each of the six regionals on a team not advancing to the national championship will qualify as an individual. Polender is one shot off the golfer currently in that spot after two rounds, Florida’s Fred Bionda.

Polender and Biondi will be paired together during Wednesday’s final round, set to begin for LU at 9:25 a.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Five area grads earn All-ODAC honors

Liberty High grad Gracie Dooley and Amherst alumna Taryn Campbell headlined a five-player contingent of area products that earned All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference honors Tuesday.

Dooley, a University of Lynchburg senior, and Campbell, a Randolph college freshman, earned first-team honors.

Three of their teammates at UL and RC, some of whom also were teammates in high school, earned spots on the third team.

Dominique Irving also is an Amherst grad and just wrapped her junior season at Randolph by picking up a second career All-ODAC award. She adds this year’s third-team honor to the first-team accolade she earned a year ago.

Randolph’s Jenna St. John is a 2023 third-teamer. Like Lynchburg’s Kaleigh Hackett, also a third-team selection, St. John is a product of Appomattox.

Three others from UL and RC also were all-conference honorees after helping their teams to appearances in the ODAC tournament and more than 20 wins each.

Dooley, a third-team selection a year ago, led the conference with .516 on-base percentage and finished in the top five for batting average (.404) and slugging percentage (.616).

Campbell batted .418 in 67 at-bats as part of her debut collegiate season, in which she started 21 of 29 games played.

Irving started 41 games and finished fourth in the league behind Dooley with a .401 batting average. She put together Randolph’s longest hit streak (20 games) since 2012 and reached base in 25 straight contests during the season, marking the longest such WildCats string since 2014.

St. John is the first RC pitcher to make the all-conference team since 2017 thanks to her career-best 2.81 ERA across a team-high 84 2/3 innings.

Hackett posted a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage and batted .343. She had a pair of three-hit games, including one in an upset victory over second-ranked Christopher Newport.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Salem 3, Lynchburg 0

Eleven Lynchburg players reached base through seven frames, but none of the came around to score, and a pair of Salem doubles proved enough for a victory in a rain-shortened, series-opening contest Tuesday at Bank of the James Stadium.

The Hillcats (17-17) tallied five hits, drew five walks and saw one player get hit by a pitch. One runner was erased on a double play, another was caught stealing and the nine others were left stranded. Lynchburg went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position, including 0 for 3 in the sixth inning, when it had the best chance to erase a 1-0 deficit.

Guy Lipscomb and Macik Collado recorded consecutive singles and Jose Devers walked to load the bases, but Luis De La Rosa retired the next three in order to escape without incurring any damage. Lynchburg is now 13 for 63 (.206) with the bases loaded on the season.

Salem (17-16) scored the lone run it needed in the fifth thanks to back-to-back doubles by Juan Chacon and Ahbram Liendo to start the frame.

The Red Sox tallied six total hits. No player for either team had more than one hit.

Lynchburg starter Parker Messick (2-1) suffered his first loss after surrendering his first earned run of the month. He went five innings in which he gave up the one run on three hits, fanned seven and didn't issue any walks.

Salem's Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (3-1) scattered three hits, walked four and struck out three in his five-inning start to earn the win. Brock Bell tossed one perfect frame to pick up his first save.

Game 2 of the six-game set is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.