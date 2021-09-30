Region roundup: Lipscomb women's soccer edges Liberty

The Liberty women’s soccer team’s bid to set a program record for consecutive shutouts ended less than 3 minutes into Thursday’s match at Lipscomb.
Cami Rogers scored off an assist from Allie Dunn and Alivia Carapazza in the third minute and Lipscomb made that goal hold up in a 1-0 victory over Liberty at Lipscomb Soccer Complex in Nashville, Tennessee.
The goal ended a shutout streak of seven straight for the Flames (7-4-1, 2-1 ASUN) that tied a mark set in the 2016 campaign, and they had not allowed a goal in 708 consecutive minutes before Rogers’ tally.
The Bisons (7-3-1, 2-1) held a 21-10 edge in shots.
Randi Palacios recorded one save for Liberty. Lipscomb’s CJ Graham stopped both shots she faced.
Liberty's Meredith King and Maddy Oliver attempted shots on goal within a 70-second stretch in the first half that Graham stopped.