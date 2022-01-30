 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Region roundup: LSU men's tennis outlasts Liberty in ITA Kickoff Weekend

  • 0

Joao Graca outlasted Rafael Marques Da Silva at No. 3 singles by scores of 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 to lift the fourth-seeded LSU men’s tennis team to a 4-3 victory over third-seeded Liberty in the consolation match of the ITA Kickoff Weekend held at Carolina Indoor Tennis Center in Columbia, South Carolina.

Nicaise Muamba claimed a 7-6, 6-2 victory over Vlad Lobak at No. 1 singles for the Flames (1-3) to even the overall score at 3-all and turn the attention to the three-setter at No. 3 singles.

Christiaan Worst defeated Boris Kozlov 6-4, 6-2 at No. 4 singles for the Flames’ other singles victory.

Muamba and Da Silva defeated Boris Kozlov and Kent Hunter 6-4 at No. 2 singles, and Josh Wilson and Goncalo Ferreira edged LSU’s Ben Koch and Nick Watson 7-6 (6) at No. 3 doubles to secure the doubles point for the Flames.

Kent Hunter, Gabriel Diaz Freire and Benjamin Ambrosio claimed singles victories for the Tigers (3-1).

Liberty University orb
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert