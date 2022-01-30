Region roundup: LSU men's tennis outlasts Liberty in ITA Kickoff Weekend

Joao Graca outlasted Rafael Marques Da Silva at No. 3 singles by scores of 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 to lift the fourth-seeded LSU men’s tennis team to a 4-3 victory over third-seeded Liberty in the consolation match of the ITA Kickoff Weekend held at Carolina Indoor Tennis Center in Columbia, South Carolina.

Nicaise Muamba claimed a 7-6, 6-2 victory over Vlad Lobak at No. 1 singles for the Flames (1-3) to even the overall score at 3-all and turn the attention to the three-setter at No. 3 singles.

Christiaan Worst defeated Boris Kozlov 6-4, 6-2 at No. 4 singles for the Flames’ other singles victory.

Muamba and Da Silva defeated Boris Kozlov and Kent Hunter 6-4 at No. 2 singles, and Josh Wilson and Goncalo Ferreira edged LSU’s Ben Koch and Nick Watson 7-6 (6) at No. 3 doubles to secure the doubles point for the Flames.

Kent Hunter, Gabriel Diaz Freire and Benjamin Ambrosio claimed singles victories for the Tigers (3-1).