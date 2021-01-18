Region roundup: LU's Douglas named to freshman All-America team; Flames top Elon in tennis

Liberty wide receiver DeMario Douglas was named to the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) freshman All-America team Monday.

Douglas, a redshirt freshman, was selected as a punt returner. He ranked ninth in the nation with a punt return average of 11.1 yards, and he added a 73-yard punt return touchdown in the Flames’ Oct. 10 victory over Louisiana-Monroe.

Douglas is the second player in program history to be honored on the FWAA freshman All-America team (Austin Lewis in 2018). He is the third Liberty player to earn All-America honors this season (Durrell Johnson and Malik Willis were named to the Phil Steele All-America teams).

MEN’S TENNIS

Liberty 5, Elon 2

Nicaise Muamba, Josh Wilson, Christiaan Worst and Deji Thomas-Smith each won their respective singles matches in straight sets as the Flames (1-1) topped the Phoenix (0-1) at Crosswhite Athletic Club.