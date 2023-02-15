The final lap of the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) women’s 200 IM championship came down to Liberty’s Chloe Harris and Old Dominion’s Tara Enneking. Harris held a slim lead, with Enneking attempting to mount a charge over the final 25 yards.

The Liberty junior prevented the Jefferson Forest grad from claiming a CCSA title.

Harris posted a winning time of 1:59.65 and edged Enneking by 0.63 seconds in the 200 IM A final Wednesday evening at the University of Tennessee’s Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Harris had posted back-to-back third-place finishes in the 200 IM at the CCSA championships, and she was able to outlast Enneking, a senior, down the stretch to pick up her second individual CCSA title. Harris won last season’s 200 butterfly.

Enneking — who finished with a 2:00.28 to come up just short of her goal of posting a sub-two-minute time — was attempting to win her second conference 200 IM title. She and the Monarchs had previously competed in Conference USA, and she won gold in the event during the 2020-21 campaign. Enneking finished on the podium in the event for the third time at a conference championship, after taking third at the C-USA meet during her junior season.

ODU’s move to the Sun Belt Conference, which doesn’t sponsor swimming, created the opportunity to compete in the CCSA for the first time.

Liberty is second in the women’s team standings after the first day. The Flames racked up 256 points and trails Queens by 59 points.

James Madison is third with 255 points. ODU is seventh with 105 points.

Liberty’s Shelby Kahn finished second in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:50.45.

Sydney Stricklin finished seventh in the 50 freestyle with a mark of 22.93 seconds.

The meet continues through the weekend, and will feature Enneking in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke over the next two days.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

No. 1 North Carolina 18, Liberty 6

Liberty raced out to a 3-1 lead and limited North Carolina’s scoring chances in the opening 12 minutes. Then the floodgates opened for the top-ranked Tar Heels.

Caitlyn Wurzburger scored two of her game-high four goals to end the first quarter, and UNC seized control and cruised to a win over the Flames at Dorrance Field in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

The Tar Heels (2-0) unleashed a 13-1 run that lasted until late in the third quarter to take a 14-4 lead. Wurzburger scored all four of her goals during the run, Reilly Casey tallied three goals and four other players found the back of the net during the run.

Cami Merkel scored two goals for the Flames (0-1).

SOFTBALL

No. 2 UCLA 3, Liberty 2

Liberty took one of the nation’s top teams down to the wire for the second time this season. The Flames, like they did to open the campaign against top-ranked Oklahoma, came up one run short.

Kennedy Powell’s fifth-inning RBI single gave No. 2 UCLA the lead for good, and the Bruins held off the Flames late Tuesday evening at Easton Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Raye Green provided the Flames (1-5) all of their offense with a two-run homer in the second inning that tied the game at 2. Devyn Howard, Raigan Barrett and Green each had a hit apiece.

UCLA (7-0) had outscored its first six opponents by a combined score of 59-3.

Powell went 2 for 3 with the go-ahead RBI. Rachel Cid and Sharlize Palacios each had an RBI in the first inning.

Paige Bachman (1-2) suffered the loss. The sophomore right-hander allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits, walked five and struck out two over six innings.

Megan Faraimo (4-0) struck out 13 and walked one to pick up the complete-game victory.