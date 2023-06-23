Darius McGhee, the Liberty University star guard who earned three straight ASUN conference player of the year awards and set school and conference all-time scoring records, has agreed to join the Indiana Pacers for the NBA's 2023 Summer League after going undrafted in Thursday's NBA draft.

McGhee had a pre-draft workout with seven teams, including the Pacers. He also worked out with the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors and Utah Jazz.

He will attempt to become the fourth former Flames player to make an active NBA roster during the regular season. Other LU players who have accomplished that feat are Seth Curry, Julius Nwoso and Peter Aluma. Caleb Homesley, who was the 2020 ASUN player of the year, worked out in the Summer League with the Utah Jazz in 2021 and is the most recent Flame to do so.

McGhee was sensational in his final season with LU. The Roxboro, North Carolina, native was a 2022-23 Associated Press All-American honorable mention and guided Liberty to its seventh 20-win season and a 27-9 record.

He scored 2,685 career points at LU and finished second in the country in total points in 2022-23 with 821. The redshirt senior led the country in 3-pointers made (162, a program record), was second nationally in 3-pointers per game (4.50) and finished his career ranked second in NCAA history for career 3s (529).

The Summer League is held each year in Las Vegas. It runs July 7 through 17. This year it also includes the California Classic (held July 3 through 5 in Sacramento, California) and the Salt Lake Summer League (July 3, 5 and 6).

GOLF

VSGA Amateur Championship on tap at Boonsboro

For the first time since 1999, and the third time in the club's history, Boonsboro Country Club will serve as the venue for the 110th Virginia State Golf Association's Amateur Championship, set for Monday through Friday.

After competing in the U.S. Open last week in Los Angeles, Liberty golfer and Jefferson Forest graduate Isaac Simmons will be among the field, which includes defending champion Ross Funderburke, 2021 winner Jimmy Taylor and 2011 winner Scott Shingler.

The Championship features two rounds of stroke play qualifying. The top 32 players advance to match play. Rounds of 32 and 16 will be staged Wednesday. Quarterfinals and semifinals will be held Thursday, with the 36-hole championship match scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Starting times Monday and Tuesday are 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., with waves off the No. 1 and No. 10 tees.

University of Lynchburg golfers Tate Corbett and Andrew Watson also are in the field.