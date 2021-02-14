Region roundup: Lytle, Liberty complete sweep of Lipscomb

Emily Lytle scored a game-high 17 points and hit two crucial free throws with less than seven seconds remaining that gave Liberty enough breathing room to defeat Bellarmine 79-73 Sunday afternoon and complete the weekend series sweep at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky.

Bella Smuda scored 16 points and pulled down six rebounds off the bench. Bridgette Rettstatt scored 11 points and Mya Berkman added 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Flames (14-5, 10-2 ASUN) shot 49.1% from the field, had 40 points in the paint and owned a 13-4 edge in second-chance points.

Breia Torrens and Tasia Jeffries each scored 16 points for the Knights (4-13, 4-8).

Shenandoah 62, Randolph 47

Ragan Johnson scored 15 points to lead four players in double figures as the Hornets (3-3, 2-2 ODAC) defeated the WildCats (1-4, 1-4) at Giles Gymnasium.

Kylie Stark led RC with 16 points, five rebounds, five steals and six assists. She also committed 11 turnovers.

VOLLEYBALL

Liberty 3, North Alabama 0