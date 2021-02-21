Region roundup: Lytle, Smuda lead Liberty over Shepherd in women's basketball action, and more

Shepherd didn’t show any rust from a 354-day layoff to open Sunday’s women’s basketball game against Liberty. The lack of playing time, however, caught up with the Rams as the Flames overwhelmed them over a key stretch between the second and third quarters.

Emily Lytle scored 20 points, Bella Smuda led Liberty’s dominance in the paint, and the Flames overcame a slow start to claim a 73-65 victory over Division II Shepherd at Liberty Arena.

The Flames (15-5) used a 20-4 run that spanned the second and third quarters to take the lead for good. Lytle’s layup with 6:38 left in the third quarter capped the run and gave Liberty a 40-36 lead.

Shepherd, which classified the game as an exhibition, played its first game of the 2020-21 season Sunday and led 32-20 following Marley McLaughlin’s layup with 4:00 left in the second quarter.

That is when the Flames’ dominance in the paint took over. Smuda scored 15 points and pulled down eight rebounds as Liberty outscored Shepherd 44-28 in the paint and owned a 42-27 edge in rebounding.

Kennedi Williams, playing more with Ashtyn Baker out with an illness, scored a career-high 13 points and dished out six assists.