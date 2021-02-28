Region roundup: Lytle's hot shooting lifts Liberty over Stetson, and more

Emily Lytle tallied four of her six 3-pointers in the third quarter and scored a game-high 22 points as Liberty rallied to defeat Stetson 66-55 in women’s basketball action Sunday at Liberty Arena.
The Flames (17-5, 12-2 ASUN Conference) finished their home schedule with a 12-0 record.
Bridgette Rettstatt added 10 points and six rebounds. Ashtyn Baker had eight points and five assists, and Mya Berkman finished with seven points and five rebounds.
Yazz Wazeerud-Din led the Hatters (7-12, 5-9) with 20 points. Stetson finished the second half with 21 points on 6-of-24 shooting.
SOFTBALL
Christopher Newport 3-12, Randolph 1-2
In Newport News, Patty Maye Ohanian drove in three runs in the nightcap, Gracie Vallejos and Emily Weatherholtz each allowed only one earned run in complete-game efforts, and the Captains (2-2) swept the WildCats (3-3) at Captains Park.
Lexi Hawkins (LCA) drove in a run in each game for RC.
FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty 2, Temple 0
In Philadelphia, Jodie Conolly and Daniella Rhodes each scored a goal, Santia McLaughlin stopped the only shot she faced, and the Flames (5-0, 4-0 Big East) defeated the Owls (1-4, 0-4) at Howarth Field.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Methodist 16, Randolph 4
Matt Pemberton scored eight goals, Mark Chatt had two goals and six assists, and the Monarchs (1-1) defeated the WildCats (0-3) at WildCat Stadium. Jake Helsley had one goal and one assist for RC.
MEN’S SOCCER
Randolph 1, Eastern Mennonite 0
In Harrisonburg, Evan Blow scored in the 45th minute as the WildCats (2-0, 2-0 ODAC) edged the Royals (0-2, 0-2) at EMU Turf Field.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Bellarmine 1, Liberty 0
Elise Markley scored off an assist from Isabella Zamborini in the 89th minute to lift the Knights (1-2, 1-0 ASUN Conference) over the Flames (1-2-2, 0-1) at Osborne Stadium.
Lynchburg 3, Guilford 0
Lindsey Grady scored two goals, Taylor Smith dished out two assists, and three goalkeepers combined for a shutout as the Hornets (3-0, 2-0 ODAC) defeated the Quakers (0-2, 0-2) at Shellenberger Field.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Methodist 7, Sweet Briar 2
In Fayetteville, North Carolina, the Monarchs (3-2) cruised to a victory over the Vixens (1-1) at Clayton Tennis Center.