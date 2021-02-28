Region roundup: Lytle's hot shooting lifts Liberty over Stetson, and more

Emily Lytle tallied four of her six 3-pointers in the third quarter and scored a game-high 22 points as Liberty rallied to defeat Stetson 66-55 in women’s basketball action Sunday at Liberty Arena.

The Flames (17-5, 12-2 ASUN Conference) finished their home schedule with a 12-0 record.

Bridgette Rettstatt added 10 points and six rebounds. Ashtyn Baker had eight points and five assists, and Mya Berkman finished with seven points and five rebounds.

Yazz Wazeerud-Din led the Hatters (7-12, 5-9) with 20 points. Stetson finished the second half with 21 points on 6-of-24 shooting.

SOFTBALL

Christopher Newport 3-12, Randolph 1-2

In Newport News, Patty Maye Ohanian drove in three runs in the nightcap, Gracie Vallejos and Emily Weatherholtz each allowed only one earned run in complete-game efforts, and the Captains (2-2) swept the WildCats (3-3) at Captains Park.

Lexi Hawkins (LCA) drove in a run in each game for RC.

FIELD HOCKEY

Liberty 2, Temple 0