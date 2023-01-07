Region Roundup: Megginson transfers from LU, Altavista wins at Chance Harman Classic, local athletes shine at wrestling and track meets

Former Liberty cornerback Chris Megginson is reuniting with a pair of former coaches to conclude his college career.

The Heritage High School product announced on social media Saturday morning he is transferring to SMU for his final year of eligibility. The move for Megginson, which came on an official visit, will reunite him with defensive coordinator Scott Symons and position coach Rickey Hunley.

Symons and Hunley served in the same positions during Megginson’s first three seasons at Liberty.

The 6-foot Lynchburg native racked up 98 tackles, 15 pass breakups and one interception in 48 career games. He spent his freshman season splitting time between safety and cornerback, and then he settled into the cornerback role in 2020.

His lone interception came in 2020 at Syracuse.

Megginson secured 16 offers after entering the transfer portal Dec. 19, one day before the Flames played Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Megginson joins linebacker Ahmad Walker, a two-year starter at Liberty, at SMU. Walker announced on Dec. 14 he was joining the Mustangs.

Megginson wasn’t the only former Liberty player to announce a transfer destination Saturday. Offensive lineman Will Buchanan, who seldom played for the Flames, announced he chose Chattanooga over 16 other FCS offers. Those decisions come one day after the Flames had two more starters enter the transfer portal. Safety Robert Rahimi and linebacker Mike Smith Jr. both announced they entered the portal with the intention of using their final season of eligibility elsewhere.

Smith led the Flames with 85 total tackles, and Rahimi secured a team-high five interceptions last season.

Rahimi and Smith join running back Dae Dae Hunter, quarterback Sean Brown, wide receiver Jaivian Lofton, offensive lineman Jacob Bodden and defensive lineman Marquise Brunson in the transfer portal.

Linebacker Jordan Norwood announced Tuesday that he has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal and will remain at Liberty.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Altavista 49, Eastside 36

In the Chance Harman Classic at Floyd County High, Altavista forward Stuart Hunt led all scorers with 16 points, and point guard Ryan Hart had eight points, eight assists and eight rebounds as the Colonels improved to 8-2 with a win over Wise County-based Eastside.

Altavista junior Jayden Boyd finished with 11 points, while Anthony Clay added 10 rebounds and six points.

Altavista led 28-18 at halftime and pushed the lead to 14 points at the end of the third quarter, a frame in which it held Eastside to seven points.

The Colonels (8-2) have won four straight games and seven of their last eight.

Northside 55, E.C. Glass 48

Also in the Chance Harman Classic, 6-foot-1 Northside sophomore guard Mykell Harvey poured on 21 points as the Vikings found some separation in the third quarter and then hung on to remain undefeated.

E.C. Glass senior point guard O'Maundre Harris led his team with 18 points, while Aidan Treacy added 11 points and a team-high eight rebounds. They were the only Hilltoppers in double figures. Jason Knox tallied eight points and four assists. Camp Conner chipped in with five assists.

Glass (8-2) trailed 24-23 at halftime but Northside (11-0) held the Hilltoppers to seven points in the third quarter to take a 36-30 lead into the final frame. Fifteen of the Vikings' 19 fourth-quarter points came from the free-throw line.

It was the fourth game in five days for the Hilltoppers (8-2), who head to Brookville for a Monday night contest before an anticipated home matchup against Liberty Christian (8-3) on Thursday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

E.C. Glass 44, Albemarle 40

Mya Sparks led her team with 12 points and 11 rebounds and Jeriyah Osborne added eight points, eight assists, five rebounds and three blocks as E.C. Glass held off Albemarle on Saturday.

Sophomore guard Destiny Word added six points and five steals for the Hilltoppers, who improved to 6-5.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Heritage wins Wildcat Invitational

At Warren County High, Heritage continued its recent hot streak by winning five individual titles, and all 14 wrestlers placed in the Top 6 to hand the Pioneers the team title.

Heritage (270 points) won over Warren County (204) at the 10-team event.

Justin Porter (113 pounds), Matt Garland (138), Adon Overstreet (150), Markaz Wood (215) and Xavier Wilson (285) all won in their weight classes for HHS.

Overstreet and Wilson won by pin, Garland by major decision and Wood and Porter by decision.

Also placing for HHS were: Dylan Lamar (fourth, 106); Donovan Pierce (third, 120); Khalil Reeves (fourth, 126); Morgan Parrish (fourth, 132); Mark Somers (fifth, 144); Ju Ju Mason (fourth, 157); Chris Stone (third, 165); Ronald Black (fifth, 175); and Jeremiah Wayne (fifth, 190).

It was the third tournament the Pioneers have won this season.

Three JF, LCA grapplers take first at LCA Invite

Jefferson Forest's Luke Wirth, Caleb Cambeis and DJ Trent earned title bout victories Saturday at the Liberty Christian Invitational, while LCA's Aidan Armburst, Toby Schoffstall and Carson Meadows also celebrated victories.

In the 138-pound finals, Wirth, a sophomore, defeated E.C. Glass senior Patrick Burdsall by a 10-6 decision. Moments later, Cambeis, a senior, claimed the 144-pound title with an 11-6 decision over Washington's Zachary Meisenzahl. And Trent, a sophomore who wrestles at 165, earned a 6-0 decision over Liberty High's Mat McNeil.

Decorated LCA senior Toby Schoffstall easily claimed the 215-pound title with a pin of Waynesboro's Cameron Newsome 36 seconds into the match. In the heavyweight bout, Bulldogs senior Carson Meadows earned a 5-2 decision over Cosby's James Bland. And Armburst, at 157, celebrated a victory with a pin of Granby's D'Marion Melton.

Granby earned the team title. LCA was third overall, while JF finished seventh in the 24-team field.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

JF's Nwakor, LCA's Moore victorious at Liberty Premier Invitational

Jefferson Forest junior Mobu Nwakor posted a 44-foot, 1-inch mark to claim the boys triple jump title Saturday at the Liberty Premier Invitational, a meet that attracted athletes from more than 100 schools from Virginia and beyond.

Nwakor out-leapt a 49-person field and outlasted runner-up Ryan Wilson-McCoy, of Liberty-Bealeton (43-02.50).

LCA sophomore Kona Moore won the girls pole vault title with an 11-foot vault. It was an-all local finish in the top three positions of the event, with Jefferson Forest's Taryn Harvey serving as runner-up (10-00) and Amherst's Kaelynn Smith finishing third (J10-00).

Nwakor and Moore were the only local athletes to win events in the meet.

Amherst's Jessica Taylor placed third in the 500 dash with a 1:25.39.

Molette shines at Heritage Invitational

Heritage junior Akera Molette claimed four individual events, teammate Taylor Porter celebrated two individual wins and two runner-up finishes and the Pioneers put on a clinic at the Heritage Invitational, held Saturday at the school.

Molette won the 55-meter hurdles (8.97), 55 dash (7.58), high jump (5 feet) and triple jump (37 feet). She also placed second in the long jump. Porter, also a junior, won the 300 dash (47.05) and long jump (17-04), while placing second behind Molette in the 55 dash and triple jump.

Senior Jaelyn Arnold won the shot put title with a throw of 35-04.50. Heritage also claimed the 4x200 relay with a finish time of 1:56.09.

The Pioneers will seek their third straight indoor team state title later this winter.

A handful of local winners showcased their skills on the boys side, led by Heritage senior Markus White. The football standout won the long jump (21-01.25) and triple jump (45-05.50) and was runner-up in the 55 dash, behind winner and teammate Jaidyn Johnson (6.49).

Heritage's Xavier Calloway won the 300 dash with a 40.78, and the Pioneers also claimed the 4x200 relay (1:37.86) and the 4x400 relay (3:51.97).

E.C. Glass' Ethan Maxson won the pole vault with a leap of 9-06, while Staunton River senior Ashton Hancock outlasted the rest of the field in the shot put (40-11.50).