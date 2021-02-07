Region roundup: North Florida edges Liberty in women's basketball

The Liberty women’s basketball team held a double-digit lead with 15 minutes remaining Sunday and appeared on its way to winning for the first time inside UNF Arena.

Then the offense disappeared late in the fourth quarter, and North Florida took advantage.

North Florida held Liberty scoreless over the final 3 ½ minutes and rallied to claim a 68-67 victory to complete the weekend sweep.

The Flames (12-5, 8-2 ASUN Conference) fell to 0-4 all-time at UNF Arena.

Liberty finished the game missing its final four shots and committing a turnover. The final missed shot came on Dee Brown’s driving layup with one second remaining that fell off the rim and allowed the Ospreys (10-7, 8-2) to move into a tie for second in the league standings.

The loss spoiled LU senior point guard Ashtyn Baker’s 15-point, five-rebound, five-assist performance. She also became the 17th player in program history to reach the 1,000-point plateau on her corner 3-pointer with 7:09 left in the fourth quarter.

Brown finished with 12 points. Mya Berkman had nine points and 10 rebounds, and Emily Lytle added eight points and eight rebounds.