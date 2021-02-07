Region roundup: North Florida edges Liberty in women's basketball

The Liberty women’s basketball team held a double-digit lead with 15 minutes remaining Sunday and appeared on its way to winning for the first time inside UNF Arena.
Then the offense disappeared late in the fourth quarter, and North Florida took advantage.
North Florida held Liberty scoreless over the final 3 ½ minutes and rallied to claim a 68-67 victory to complete the weekend sweep.
The Flames (12-5, 8-2 ASUN Conference) fell to 0-4 all-time at UNF Arena.
Liberty finished the game missing its final four shots and committing a turnover. The final missed shot came on Dee Brown’s driving layup with one second remaining that fell off the rim and allowed the Ospreys (10-7, 8-2) to move into a tie for second in the league standings.
The loss spoiled LU senior point guard Ashtyn Baker’s 15-point, five-rebound, five-assist performance. She also became the 17th player in program history to reach the 1,000-point plateau on her corner 3-pointer with 7:09 left in the fourth quarter.
Brown finished with 12 points. Mya Berkman had nine points and 10 rebounds, and Emily Lytle added eight points and eight rebounds.
Jazz Bond led all scorers with 16 points to go with seven rebounds and four blocked shots. Rhetta Moore had 15 points. Marissa Mackins, who scored a career-high 33 points Saturday, was held to four points on 1-of-10 shooting.
Kennedi Williams gave the Flames a 67-64 lead on her 3 with 3:30 remaining.
However, those were Liberty’s final points.
Emma Broermann hit the go-ahead free throws with 1:49 remaining.
VOLLEYBALL
Lipscomb 3, Liberty 1
Megan Kuper had 15 kills, Meg Mersman added 11 kills and Alyssa Zwolensky added 29 assists and nine digs as the Bisons (5-1, 2-0 ASUN Conference) completed the weekend sweep of the Flames (0-3, 0-2) with a 25-23, 21-25, 25-17, 25-14 victory at Liberty Arena.
Rajini Fitzmaurice had 12 kills and nine digs, Trinity Watts added 11 kills, five digs and one block, and Julia Mangun finished with eight kills and five digs for Liberty.
MEN’S TENNIS
Liberty 4, Charlotte 3
In Charlotte, North Carolina, Christiaan Worst defeated Stefanos Savva 7-6 (9-7), 4-6, 7-6 (7-3) at No. 5 singles to lift the Flames (4-3) over the 49ers (3-3) at Life Time Athletic Charlotte.
Josh Wilson, Goncalo Ferreira and Deji Thomas-Smith won in straight sets at Nos. 2, 4 and 6 singles, respectively, for Liberty.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Liberty 7-7, Longwood 0-0
The Flames (4-0) won all 10 singles matches in straight sets and cruised in every doubles match to easily sweep the Lancers (0-2) at Crosswhite Athletic Club.