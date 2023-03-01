Rustburg junior Elijah Sherard and Heritage senior Terrell Washington each received first-team honors on the all-Region 3C boys basketball teams, which were released Wednesday.

Sherard averaged 16.3 points per game for Rustburg, which advanced to the region semifinals, where it was defeated by eventual region champ Spotswood. Sherard, a 5-foot-10 guard, also averaged 3.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game, while shooting 57% from two-point range and 42.5% beyond the arc.

Washington helped Heritage win a region first-round game over Broadway and was one of the region's top post players. He averaged 17 points and seven rebounds per game after wrapping up a stellar high school football career by making an appearance in the Class 3 state championship game in December.

Three area players made appearances on the all-region second team: Rustburg junior Tayvon Vassal-Crider, Heritage junior Simieon McMillan and Liberty Christian senior Landon Etzel.

Spotswood sophomore Camryn Pacheco was named region player of the year. For the full all-region teams, scroll to the bottom of this report.

TRACK & FIELD

Appomattox girls off to strong start at Class 1 and 2 state championships

Harmony Troxler entered Wednesday's long jump finals seeded 15th. But the Appomattox junior set a new season best at the Class 1 and 2 State Track & Field Championships, reaching 17 feet, 2 inches, and posted a runner-up finish to help put Appomattox on the board during the first day of the two-day competition at Liberty University's Indoor Track Complex.

With the bulk of events to be held beginning at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the Appomattox girls currently sit in fourth place (12 points) behind leader Prince Edward (17.50 points). The Raiders nearly won the team title last season but were overtaken by champion Glenvar by one point on the final event of the day, the 4x400 relay.

Also Wednesday, Raiders standout Nadiyah Abdussalaam set herself up for the 55 hurdles finals by finishing fourth in the preliminaries. Abdussalaam was also eighth in the long jump, but her best events are planned for Thursday. In addition to the hurdles, she'll compete in the pole vault (seeded second), triple jump (seeded third) and in the 4x200 relay. That Appomattox team, comprised of Abdussalaam, Dezyre Christian, Troxler and Brooklyn Harris are seeded first, roughly half a second ahead of Prince Edward.

Appomattox won the 4x200 relay last indoor season, becoming the first female relay squad in school history to win an indoor state championship. On Wednesday, the Raiders 4x800 relay team (Miriam Robindolph, Madison Martin, Marissa Perry, Morgan Flamm) finished sixth.

On the boys side, Nelson County's Hunter Garrett took fourth in the pole vault with an 11-foot leap. Altavista's 4x800 relay team (Joel Phillips, Joseph Derrick, Eric Nichols and Shane Stevens) finished fourth.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Liberty 69, Bellarmine 68, OT

Hayley Harrison forced overtime with a corner 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds remaining.

Her layup in the final seconds of overtime didn’t fall, and Liberty breathed a sigh of relief to end the regular season with a 14-game winning streak.

Mya Berkman scored four of her team-high 13 points in overtime as the Flames (22-7, 16-2 ASUN Conference) held off the Knights (9-22, 5-13) at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky.

Liberty is the No. 2 seed for the upcoming ASUN tournament and will host a quarterfinal game Sunday at a time to be determined.

The Flames led by four with 44 seconds remaining when Gracie Merkle converted on a layup as Berkman was called for an off-ball foul.

Harrison made 1 of 2 free throws to cut the Knights’ deficit to one. Bellarmine got a defensive stop, but Harrison’s driving layup did not fall as Liberty secured the season sweep of the Knights.

Bella Smuda and Emma Hess scored 12 points apiece for the Flames.

Harrison had 17 points. Merkle finished with 10 points, 18 rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots.

Bellarmine owned a plus-13 rebounding advantage against a Liberty team that entered the contest ranked 18th in the nation with a plus-8.1 rebounding margin.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Liberty 9, Longwood 7

Camden Troyer homered and drove in five runs, Garrett Gainey pitched six strong innings, and Liberty won its home opener over Longwood at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Troyer’s three-run homer gave the Flames (4-4) a first-inning lead, and he added a two-run single in the sixth inning for an 8-2 advantage.

Gainey (2-0) allowed two earned runs on three hits and struck out four over six innings.

Jeremy Beamon recorded the final out for his first save of the season.

Victor Castillo went 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Jake Lazzaro went 2 for 4.

Drew Camp and Drayven Kowalski each hit solo homers for the Lancers (2-8). Michael Dolberry went 2 for 4 with a two-run single in Longwood’s four-run seventh inning that cut the deficit to two runs.

Lancers freshman designated hitter Tanner Thomas (Liberty Christian) went 0 for 5.

BOYS BASKETBALL

All-Region 3C Teams

First team: Camryn Pacheco (Spotswood), Bobby Gardner (Fluvanna), Prodigy Sims (Staunton High), Finn Irving (Wilson Memorial), Elijah Sherard (Rustburg), Aiden Yates (Charlottesville), Rayne Dean (Spotswood), Terrell Washington (Heritage).

Second team: Manny Chapman (Staunton High), Keyshawn Hill (Charlottesville), Landon Etzel (Liberty Christian), Tyreek Avenue (Fort Defiance), Tayvon Vassal-Crider (Rustburg), Tristan Yoder (Broadway), Simieon McMillan (Heritage), Tyler Sprague (Spotswood).

Player of the Year: Camryn Pacheco, Spotswood.