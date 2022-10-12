Region Roundup: Salter undergoes surgery for groin injury, and more

Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze announced on his weekly radio show that redshirt freshman quarterback Kaidon Salter underwent surgery for a groin injury this past Friday.

“I don’t really have an idea on timeframe,” Freeze said about Salter’s potential return to the field.

Salter, who started back-to-back games against UAB and Wake Forest, suffered the injury late in the one-point loss to the Demon Deacons. He missed the following game against Akron, then started and played the first half against Old Dominion on Oct. 1.

He still leads the team with 778 passing yards and six touchdowns.

Freeze didn’t provide an additional update on Utah transfer Charlie Brewer. Brewer, who had the pins removed from his surgically repaired right hand last week, practiced Tuesday and participated in the passing drills.

Johnathan Bennett, a fourth-year sophomore, received the first-team reps, and could be in line for a third start of the season if Brewer is unable to start.

“We named Charlie a starter for a reason. If he is what he was, we would expect him to start,” Freeze said.

Kennesaw State one step closer to C-USA invitation

Kennesaw State emerged late last week as the frontrunner to become the 10th member of the new-look Conference USA. The Owls moved a step closer to receiving the invitation.

The University System of Georgia Board of Regents on Wednesday conditionally approved KSU’s move to the Bowl Subdivision and the C-USA.

The final condition before it becomes official falls under GBOR Bylaw 4.5.5.2. That bylaw states: Consideration will be given to proposals that demonstrate support and approval for the plan based upon widespread consultation with the institution academic and student governing bodies and community constituents.

KSU would join C-USA in 2024 if the move becomes official.

Liberty, New Mexico State, Jacksonville State and Sam Houston State are slated to join C-USA on July 1, 2023, to give the league nine full-time members.

Kennesaw State would be the third institution to join C-USA from the ASUN Conference. Liberty was a full member outside of football, and Jacksonville State recently joined the FCS league in all sports.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

McGhee lands NIL deal with Schewels

Darius McGhee, a fifth-year senior on the Liberty men’s basketball team, secured an NIL deal with Schewels Home.

Schewels’ corporate office is located in downtown Lynchburg.

“We are proud to partner with McGhee and believe that his local presence and reputation in the basketball world will set the stage for this campaign and help us tap into an audience that we haven’t hit before,” the press release stated.

The strategic partnership will launch Nov. 8 the day after the Flames open the season at home against Regent. Every week throughout the basketball season, Schewels will give a discount to customers based on McGhee’s performance. The “Darius Discount” will apply to premium mattress and bedding purchases.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Liberty picked to finish second in ASUN preseason polls

Liberty was picked to finish second behind reigning champion FGCU in both the ASUN Conference media and coaches preseason polls.

The Eagles received 22 of the 28 first-place votes in the media poll and 13 of the 14 first-place votes in the coaches poll. The Flames received the other first place votes in both polls.

Liberty redshirt seniors Mya Berkman and Dee Brown were voted to the preseason all-conference team.

FGCU guard Tishara Morehouse was in the preseason player of the year. North Alabama’s Skyler Gill was the preseason defensive player of the year.

GOLF

Mast qualifies for PGA Tour Champions finale

Dick Mast, the golf professional emeritus and director of instruction at Poplar Grove Golf Course, shot 5-under 66 in the SAS Championship open qualifier at Pine Hollow Golf Club in Clayton, North Carolina.

The 71-year-old Mast qualified for the SAS Championship, which is scheduled to be played this weekend at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, North Carolina, and it is the final event of the 2022 PGA Tour Champions regular season.

This weekend’s tournament is a “Wildcard Weekend” in which Mast could advance to the three-tournament Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs if he finishes in the top 10 at the SAS Championship.