Region Roundup: Simmons falls in state am semifinals

Isaac Simmons’ run in the VSGA Amateur Championship came to an end in the semifinals.

The Liberty redshirt junior easily won his quarterfinal matchup before falling to Grayson Wood 3 and 2 in the semifinal round Thursday afternoon at Cedar Point Club in Suffolk.

Simmons is the first Lynchburg-area golfer since Connor Burgess in 2018 to advance to the state am semifinals. Burgess lost to Andrew Kennedy on the 18th hole in that semifinal matchup.

The last Lynchburg-area golfer to advance to the championship was Amherst’s Ryan Stinnett in 2004. Billy Hurley III defeated Stinnett 4 and 2 that year at Roanoke Country Club.

“It was a cool week,” Simmons told the VSGA. “I was actually kind of struggling with my game this week and kind of pieced it together. So it was cool to know that I had maybe my B or B- game and still had a chance to win this.”

Simmons, a Huddleston native, enjoyed his deepest run into a state am by winning both his matches Wednesday and opening Thursday with a 4 and 3 quarterfinal win over Jordan Utley.

Simmons took a 2 up lead over Wood by winning Nos. 1 and 3 to open the semifinal match.

Wood, last week’s VSGA Junior Match Play champion, won six of seven holes between Nos. 5 and 11 to go 4 up.

Simmons won Nos. 13 and 14 to cut into his deficit.

Wood won No. 15 to go 3 up and then halved No. 16 with Simmons to win the match.

Ross Funderburke defeated Evan Beck 2 and 1 to set up the 36-hole championship match against Wood on Friday.

Simmons has two more events on his schedule this summer. He will play in The Monroe Invitational at Monroe Golf Club in Pittsford, New York, from July 6 through 9, and then compete in the State Open of Virginia at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian from July 15 through 17.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S LACROSSE

JF grad Rogers earns all-state honors

Jefferson Forest graduate and University of Lynchburg goalie Patricia Rogers picked up all-state honors from the Virginia Sports Information Directors on Thursday for the impact she made for the Hornets in her freshman season.

Rogers earned first-team honors after recording a .481 save percentage that led the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. Her 11.39 goals-against average was third in the league. She helped Lynchburg, which finished 7-11 overall and 4-3 in conference play, reach the ODAC tourney semis for the sixth time in the past seven seasons.

Rogers, who was the only first-year player featured on the VaSID first team, becomes the first Lynchburg goalie ever to garner all-state honors.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Salem 8, Lynchburg 2

A dismal June for Lynchburg reliever Reny Artiles got even worse on the final night of the month. The 20-year-old-righty entered with the game tied at 2 in the seventh, but Salem quickly got to Artiles, who gave up six earned runs to take the loss as the Hillcats fell in Game 3 of the six-game series Thursday at Bank of the James Stadium.

For the second time this month, Artiles surrendered six earned runs in less than an inning of work. He allowed two doubles, four walks and a three-run homer in 2/3 of an inning Thursday, giving up the go-ahead runs on Brainer Bonaci's two-run double. A wild pitch turned the 4-2 Salem lead into a three-run advantage, and Phillips Sikes (3 for 5) capped the scoring on his shot to left field.

Artiles (2-3) entered with an ERA of nearly 16 in the month of June and left with a 21.38 ERA after six relief outings. He now owns a 10.33 ERA on the season.

After his team went up, Red Sox closer Tyler Uberstine allowed one hit but nothing more through the final three innings, earning his first save in his first opportunity on the year.

The 'Cats and Sox traded runs through the first six frames, with Lynchburg (38-34) going up 1-0 in the second on Joe Donovan's RBI double and 2-1 in the fifth on Jordan Brown's solo homer. But Salem (38-34) answered on Yorberto Mejicano's groundout, which jumpstarted a string of seven unanswered runs that gave Salem a 2-1 series lead.

Maceo Campbell (4-1) earned the win after throwing one perfect inning of relief.