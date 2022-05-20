Region roundup: Thompson throws no-hitter to lead Clemson to regional win, and more

Clemson sophomore left-hander Millie Thompson needed a paltry 49 pitches to throw a no-hitter as the Tigers opened the Clemson Regional with a 9-0, five-inning win over UNC Wilmington on Friday afternoon at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina.

Thompson, a former Liberty High School standout, faced one batter over the minimum in her second no-hitter of the season. She hit two batters, one of which was erased on a double play to end the second inning, and struck out four.

The Tigers (40-15) are the No. 10 national seed and gave Thompson a 6-0 lead after the bottom of the first inning.

She quickly worked through each frame and recorded nine groundball outs and one flyout.

Thompson (14-3) threw her first no-hitter of the season April 6 against Furman, and that win over the Paladins was one of four complete-game shutouts Thompson has recorded (Illinois on March 13 and North Carolina on April 2).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Kennesaw State 7, Liberty 5

The visiting Owls raced out to a seven-run lead and held on down the stretch to take over first place in the ASUN Conference East Division standings heading into Saturday’s regular-season finale.

KSU (32-23, 19-10 ASUN) holds a one-game lead over the Flames (32-20, 18-11) and has won three of the five games in the season series. LU can still claim the East Division title by winning Saturday’s game because it owns the higher RPI ranking.

The Owls scored four runs against LU starter Joe Adametz III (6-3) over the first two innings and tallied three more runs against David Erickson and Nick Moran in the fifth inning.

Aaron Anderson recorded three hits over the final five frames. He had an RBI single in the fifth and solo homers in the seventh and ninth innings.

Stephen Hill added a two-run homer in the sixth.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Staunton River's Payton Evans fires no-no

In Moneta, Staunton River's softball team got back on track as freshman right-hander Payton Evans threw a five-inning no-hitter on Friday. The Golden Eagles, who will be one of the top teams to watch out for in the Virginia High School League's Class 3 field this postseason, improved to 19-2 by shellacking Northside 10-0 in the semifinal round of the Blue Ridge District tournament.

Evans finished one walk shy of a perfect game. She threw 32 of her 51 pitches for strikes, had three strikeouts and induced five groundouts and seven flyouts. At the plate, she went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.

The freshman has appeared in eight games in the circle this season, often as a reliever to regular starter Emily Wood. Evans was also involved in a no-hitter May 10, throwing the final two innings and combining with Wood and Sawyer Tolley in that no-no, a 12-0 rout of William Fleming.

Forest and Glass girls to meet for third time

Jefferson Forest's girls soccer team earned a 3-1 victory over visiting Liberty Christian in the Seminole District semifinals Friday night, setting the stage for another anticipated meeting against E.C. Glass in Monday's district final, slated for 6 p.m. at Glass.

After falling behind 1-0 to LCA, JF's Kara Mattox scored the equalizer in the first half. Then Grayson Yeager put the game away with two second-half goals.

JF (13-4) and Glass (16-1) met the customary two times in the regular season, with the Hilltoppers earning a 2-1 victory the first time and a 1-0 win the next.

The final will take place on the same night as the two schools battle it out for the boys district title. That game is set for 6 p.m. Monday at JF.

Appomattox boys win Dogwood District title

Appomattox capped a splendid season on the pitch Friday night by claiming the Dogwood District regular-season crown with a 2-2 tie against Chatham. Corey Williams and Mario Rubio each scored for the Raiders, who improved to 12-1-1 overall and 8-0-1 in Dogwood play.

Appomattox will be the No. 2 seed for the Region 2C tournament, behind No. 1 seed Glenvar.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 10, Salem 9

Skeiling Rodriguez delivered the game-winning hit in the top of the ninth against Salem on Friday night when he laced a single to right that scored Victor Planchart, Trey Benton pitched a flawless bottom half of the inning, and the Hillcats held off surging Salem at Carillion Clinic Field in Salem.

The Hillcats (21-15) are on a roll, having won four straight and eight of their last nine. Friday's victory gave them their second-straight six-game series victory and put them one game in front of Carolina and 1½ games ahead of Fredericksburg for first place in the Carolina League's northern division standings.

Jake Fox and Planchart had two hits apiece as the Hillcats clubbed 11 as a team against five Salem pitchers. Benton earned the win, his first of 2022, by throwing the finals two innings and yielding one run (unearned). He still has not given up an earned run this season in 13 innings.

He shut down Salem's hopes in the ninth after the Red Sox (17-20) tied the game at 5 by scoring five runs in the third inning, then scored three more in the seventh and one in the eighth to tie the score at 9.