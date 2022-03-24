Region roundup: VCU's Waller, a Glass grad, finishes 15th at Texas Relays, and more

VCU senior Emmanuel Waller continued a good start to the outdoor track & field season following a strong showing during the indoor campaign.

The E.C. Glass graduate placed 15th in the 400 dash prelims at the 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas. It marked his first solo race of the outdoor season.

Waller clocked a time of 51.87 seconds to finish 0.55 seconds behind the eighth and final qualifying spot for the final.

He opened the outdoor season this past weekend running in the 4x100 relay team at the Black & Gold Invitational at UCF. Waller teamed up with Marcus Wilson, Sebastian Evans and Mykalee Atkins to finish fourth in that event.

Waller had finishes of seventh in the 60 hurdles and eighth in the 500 at the Atlantic 10 indoor championships.

Drew finishes 11th at Raleigh Relays

Liberty senior Ryan Drew set a program record in the men’s 1,500 for the second straight season with a strong showing in the Raleigh Relays at the Paul Derr Track and Field Facility in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Drew posted a time of 3:41.87 to finish 11th in a loaded race won by Virginia freshman Wes Porter (3:39.73).

Drew’s teammates Felix Kandie, Kyle Harkabus and Jeremiah Mussmon finished 96th, 121st and 168th, respectively.

Liberty alum Colin Schultz finished second with a time of 3:40.23 to set a new personal best and a new Liberty alumni record.

SOFTBALL

Mary Washington 6-6, Randolph 3-9

In Fredericksburg, Randolph gave up a pair of three-run homers to Mary Washington in the first inning of the nightcap, but the WildCats bounced back by turning eight hits, two walks, an error and a wild pitch into eight runs in the fifth and sixth innings to salvage the doubleheader split at UMW Softball Stadium.

Dominique Irving (Amherst) scored two of Randolph’s runs and recorded three of her five hits on the day in the nightcap. Paige Naples (Liberty) also went 3 for 3 in Game 2.

In the opener, Randolph (6-13) went up 1-0 on a single by Diane Mahiai (4 for 6 on the day with four RBIs) in the first inning, but Mary Washington (14-11) responded with two runs in the bottom half of the frame and two more in the next to go ahead for good.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Roanoke 10, Lynchburg 8

Grace Koutouzis provided the game-tying and go-ahead goals as Roanoke overtook Lynchburg in the fourth quarter and held on for the win at Shellenberger Field.

Koutouzis netted a pair of unassisted goals at the 8:49 and 4:54 marks in the final frame, the latter giving Roanoke its first lead. Leading scorer Lilly Blair upped her total tally to four goals on her score with 3:36 left. Roanoke goalie Kyleigh Chickering made sure it was the game’s final goal when she saved Lynchburg’s last attempt, a shot by Nicki Santora, with 80 seconds remaining to seal the win for the Maroons (4-2, 1-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference).

Leah Dumas led UL (3-4, 0-1) with two goals.