Region roundup: W&L eliminates Lynchburg from ODAC women's lacrosse tourney, and more

It took Allie Schwab and Hanna Bishop 15 minutes to get into an offensive rhythm Friday night. Then, the Washington and Lee duo began finding the back of the goal, and there was nothing Lynchburg could do about it.

Schwab and Bishop scored four goals apiece, including two each during a half-ending run, and the No. 2-ranked Generals cruised to an 18-8 victory over the Hornets in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s lacrosse tournament semifinals at Watt Field in Lexington.

W&L (12-0), the tournament’s top seed, hosts second-seeded Roanoke on Sunday.

Kelsi Trevisan (four goals) and Nicki Santora (three goals) scored back-to-back goals for UL (10-6) in a 1:33 span to cut the deficit to 5-3.

Katherine Faria scored less than two minutes later to extend the lead to 6-3, and W&L scored eight of the final nine goals of the first half. The Generals’ run extended to 11-1 in the opening six minutes of the second half.

W&L held a 21-7 edge in draw controls and a 31-17 advantage in shots.

