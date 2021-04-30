Region roundup: W&L eliminates Lynchburg from ODAC women's lacrosse tourney, and more

It took Allie Schwab and Hanna Bishop 15 minutes to get into an offensive rhythm Friday night. Then, the Washington and Lee duo began finding the back of the goal, and there was nothing Lynchburg could do about it.
Schwab and Bishop scored four goals apiece, including two each during a half-ending run, and the No. 2-ranked Generals cruised to an 18-8 victory over the Hornets in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s lacrosse tournament semifinals at Watt Field in Lexington.
W&L (12-0), the tournament’s top seed, hosts second-seeded Roanoke on Sunday.
Kelsi Trevisan (four goals) and Nicki Santora (three goals) scored back-to-back goals for UL (10-6) in a 1:33 span to cut the deficit to 5-3.
Katherine Faria scored less than two minutes later to extend the lead to 6-3, and W&L scored eight of the final nine goals of the first half. The Generals’ run extended to 11-1 in the opening six minutes of the second half.
W&L held a 21-7 edge in draw controls and a 31-17 advantage in shots.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UL’s Thacker named first-team all-state
Lynchburg senior T.C. Thacker was named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) College Division All-State first team.
The Madison Heights native was joined by fellow senior Tharon Suggs, on the second team, to become the second pair of teammates in program history to be named to the all-state team in the same season.
Thacker averaged 16.1 points and 16.3 rebounds per game, and his second double-doubles led the ODAC.
OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Lynchburg men, women lead after 1st day of ODAC meet
Lynchburg used three victories on the women’s side and two on the men’s side to lead both standings after the first day of the ODAC championships at Shellenberger Field.
The UL women scored 76 points and hold a 23-point lead over Shenandoah.
Stephanie Burnett and Elle Benefield won the 10,000-meter run and shot put, respectively. Bailey Casto (Amherst) led a 1-2-3-4 finish for the Hornets in the pole vault, and she defeated teammate Lauren Anderson in a pole vault jump off.
The UL men tallied 79 points and are 31 ahead of Shenandoah.
Frank Csorba and Maximillian Sparks finished first and second in the 10,000, and Isaiah Brothers and Ryan Fore (Rustburg) finished 1-2 in the 400 hurdles.
The second day of the ODAC championships is scheduled for Sunday.
Mitchell, Griffin and Arter shine at UNF Invitational
In Jacksonville, Florida, Kyle Mitchell and Samuel Arter picked up victories to highlight Liberty’s showing in the UNF Invitational held at Visit Jax Track at Hodges Stadium.
Mitchell broke his own program record in the shot put Thursday with a mark of 64 feet, 3 inches, and Arter followed up Friday with a victory in the javelin with a toss of 214 feet, 10 inches.
Diamantae Griffin qualified for the Division I East preliminary round with a time of 10.35 seconds in the 100. His mark was the second-fastest among collegiate performers.
BASEBALL
Liberty 15, Bellarmine 3
Will Wagner returned to the lineup after missing three games with a lower back injury and it looked like he didn’t miss a beat against Bellarmine. The Liberty second baseman went 3 for 5 with two doubles and three RBIs as the Flames (28-11, 12-1 ASUN) routed the Knights (12-25, 7-12) at Liberty Baseball Stadium.
Wagner suffered the injury on a scary play in an April 23 victory over Coastal Carolina, and he missed the next three games.
The Flames scored four times in the first inning and then scored 11 runs between the third through eighth innings.
Josh Wilson went 3 for 4 with three runs scored, and Logan Mathieu went 2 for 4 with four RBIs. He had a two-run double in the first inning and clubbed a two-run homer in the eighth. Trevor Delaite (7-1) picked up the victory by allowing one earned run on six hits and striking out six in seven innings.