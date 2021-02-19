Region roundup: Wagner's homer lifts Liberty baseball to season-opening win, and more

Will Wagner clubbed a no-doubt two-run home run in the seventh inning and Liberty used stellar pitching from a trio of arms to claim its season opener, 4-1, over Campbell on a chilly Friday evening at Jim Perry Stadium in Buies Creek, North Carolina.
Wagner’s homer broke up a pitchers’ duel that developed between the former Big South Conference rivals. The second baseman turned on a 2-0 pitch from Logan Heintzman, and it easily cleared the wall in right-center field to score Jaylen Guy and give the Flames a three-run lead.
David Erickson and Fraser Ellard combined to allow three hits and strike out eight in five scoreless innings of relief. Erickson picked up the victory by pitching the fifth and sixth innings, and Ellard recorded the save by throwing the final three frames.
The Flames (1-0) took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth inning. Brandon Rohrer’s single to left-center field scored Brady Gulakowski, and Trey McDyre scored one batter later when Guy reached on a throwing error.
Campbell (0-1) struck first in the second inning against LU starter Trevor Delaite, who allowed one earned run on three hits and struck out five over four innings. Matthew Christian gave the Camels their only lead on his sacrifice fly to left that scored Spencer Packard from third.
SOFTBALL
Alabama 6, Liberty 3
In Tuscaloosa, Alabama, the No. 5 Crimson Tide scored four times in the first inning and withstood the Flames’ fourth-inning comeback bid to claim a victory to open the Bama Bash at Rhoads Stadium.
Kaylee Tow went 3 for 3 with a first-inning RBI single. The Tide (5-0) had three RBI singles and tallied a fourth first-inning run on a fielding error.
Savannah Channell began the comeback bid for the Flames (6-1) with a third-inning solo homer. A fielding error and passed ball in the fourth inning allowed Liberty to trim the deficit to 4-3, but Alexis Mack dropped a two-run single into left field in the bottom half of the frame to cap the scoring.
Lexi Kilfoyl (3-0) picked up the victory by striking out four in four perfect innings of relief.
Megan Johnson (1-1) took the loss by allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits in 2/3 inning.
MEN’S AND WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
ODAC adjusts tournament formats
The Old Dominion Athletic Conference leadership has voted to expand the men's and women's tournament fields this season.
The league, in a release issued Friday, said both conference tournaments will feature all teams that are active at the end of the regular season, which is set to conclude Feb. 28. The change is driven "by a desire to provide additional competitive opportunities for the league's programs," the release said.
The ODAC's decision this week follows the NCAA's announcement at the beginning of the month canceling winter championships in Division III.
ODAC tourney brackets will be finalized March 1. All rounds of the tournaments, set to run from March 4 through 11, will be played on the campuses of the higher seeds.
Ahead of Friday's change, the ODAC previously had narrowed its league tournament to four teams, down from 10 the year before.
MEN’S GOLF
LU’s Fuchs leads at Seminole Intercollegiate
In Tallahassee, Florida, Liberty junior Alexandre Fuchs recorded eight birdies and posted a career-low 7-under 65 to take the individual lead after the first round of the Seminole Intercollegiate held at Golden Eagle Country Club.
Fuchs was 4 under on the four par-5s and holds a two-shot lead over Florida State’s Brett Roberts.
Roberts and the No. 17 Seminoles, though, hold a four-shot lead over the No. 21 Flames in the team standings. FSU shot 11-under 277.
LU’s Kieran Vincent and Jonathan Yaun are in a nine-way tie for 12th at 1 under.
Isaac Simmons (Jefferson Forest) is tied for 55th at 4 over.
Virginia’s Jimmie Massie (E.C. Glass), playing as an individual, is tied for 78th at 8 over.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Liberty’s Igberaese wins third straight weight throw
In Blacksburg, Liberty redshirt junior Chelsea Igberaese won her third consecutive women’s weight throw with a toss of 65 feet, 1½ inches in the Virginia Tech Challenge at Rector Field House.
Igberaese, who ranks No. 34 nationally in the event, won Friday by more than 7½ feet over VCU’s Makayla McGowan.
Liberty’s Alexis Rolan finished fifth in the women’s 60-meter dash with a time of 7.88 seconds.
VCU junior Emmanuel Waller (E.C. Glass) finished eighth in the men’s 200 with a time of 23.05 seconds.
VOLLEYBALL
Kennesaw State 3, Liberty 1
Lauren Chastang posted 17 kills and 11 digs as the Owls (5-0, 5-0 ASUN Conference) claimed a 25-14, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22 victory over the Flames (2-4, 2-3) at Liberty Arena.
Julia Mangum had 14 kills and six digs for Liberty. Kainah Williams added 11 kills, and Amaya Williams recorded her 11th double-double with 40 assists and 10 digs.
MEN’S TENNIS
Old Dominion 6, Liberty 1
In Norfolk, Tomislav Podvinski outlasted Nicaise Muamba 7-6, 1-6, 11-9 at No. 1 singles as the Monarchs (3-5) defeated the Flames (5-4) at the Folkes-Stevens Tennis Center.
Rafael Marques Da Silva claimed Liberty’s lone point with a 7-6, 6-1 victory over Francois Le Tallec at No. 3 singles.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
FGCU 5, Liberty 2
In Fort Myers, Florida, the Eagles (1-2) claimed the doubles point and rolled to four singles victories to hand the Flames (6-1) their first loss of the season at the FGCU Tennis Complex.
The match was a nonconference tilt because of the ASUN being split into two divisions this season.
Liberty’s two points came from singles victories by Marina Davtyan at No. 3 and Esther Lovato at No. 4.
NCEA EQUESTRIAN
Georgia 7, Sweet Briar 3
In Bishop, Georgia, the No. 3 Bulldogs (4-2) won four events in fences to take control and defeat the Vixens (0-1) in a jumping-seat-only competition at the University of Georgia Equestrian Complex.
Katie Balding claimed SBC’s lone point in fences, while Britt Larson-Jackson and Emmy Longest recorded points on the flat.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Sweet Briar opts out of season
Sweet Briar announced Friday it is opting out of the spring ODAC season. The program, in a news release, stated the decision was made with “an emphasis on the health and wellbeing of the student-athletes.” The Vixens are expected to return a full roster for the 2021 fall season.
Randolph has made a similar move with its program, though it has not formally announced the decision. Instead, games on the ODAC's composite schedule involving the WildCats — as well as the Vixens and Hollins, which also has opted out of the 2021 spring season — are listed as canceled. The WildCats' first originally scheduled game against Lynchburg is canceled "due to Randolph opting out of the 2021 season."