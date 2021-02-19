Region roundup: Wagner's homer lifts Liberty baseball to season-opening win, and more

Will Wagner clubbed a no-doubt two-run home run in the seventh inning and Liberty used stellar pitching from a trio of arms to claim its season opener, 4-1, over Campbell on a chilly Friday evening at Jim Perry Stadium in Buies Creek, North Carolina.

Wagner’s homer broke up a pitchers’ duel that developed between the former Big South Conference rivals. The second baseman turned on a 2-0 pitch from Logan Heintzman, and it easily cleared the wall in right-center field to score Jaylen Guy and give the Flames a three-run lead.

David Erickson and Fraser Ellard combined to allow three hits and strike out eight in five scoreless innings of relief. Erickson picked up the victory by pitching the fifth and sixth innings, and Ellard recorded the save by throwing the final three frames.

The Flames (1-0) took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth inning. Brandon Rohrer’s single to left-center field scored Brady Gulakowski, and Trey McDyre scored one batter later when Guy reached on a throwing error.

Campbell (0-1) struck first in the second inning against LU starter Trevor Delaite, who allowed one earned run on three hits and struck out five over four innings. Matthew Christian gave the Camels their only lead on his sacrifice fly to left that scored Spencer Packard from third.