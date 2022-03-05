Rettstatt: 'It's been really cool to see' growth of culture in Liberty women's basketball program

Bridgette Rettstatt heard the stories from her position coach, Katie (Feenstra) Mattera, about the culture within the Liberty women’s basketball locker room during the 2004-05 season.

Those stories of unity, camaraderie and unselfishness struck a chord with Rettstatt. The forward heard about how the collective buy-in from the roster led to the Flames advancing to the Sweet 16 and generating a buzz around the program.

Rettstatt felt called to return to Liberty for her extra season of eligibility. It wasn’t to move up the career scoring and rebounding lists or garner ASUN all-conference honors. Sure, those would be great, but her objective was to establish a culture that would set the foundation for years to come.

Liberty enters the ASUN Conference tournament quarterfinal round with a 26-3 record and a marquee victory on its resume. Does this type of campaign, one in which Rettstatt and the rest of her teammates have shined on the court, mean her objective has been met?

“I’m the kind of person where I think my business is never finished,” she explained, “but I definitely think that we’ve made some leaps and strides this year. It’s been really cool to see.”

The Flames challenged perennial ASUN power FGCU each of the past three seasons, but they were blown out twice in the title game and had a third championship matchup canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Those seasons, though, featured two main scorers in Emily Lytle and Ashtyn Baker who could take over in the second half when Liberty needed points.

Both of them transferred to utilize their extra year of eligibility, and that is when Rettstatt went to work with establishing a culture that could sustain success.

The team came up with 10 standards that are written on the whiteboard in the war room located in the Vines Center practice facility. Those include standards such as pursuing Christ, relentless effort equals rebounding, respect, holding each other accountable, and Rettstatt’s favorite of the team first/dying to thyself.

“I think that’s one of the biggest things you can see this year. We’re playing as a team and it’s not so much, … we don’t have just two people who are scoring all the time, similar to last year,” Rettstatt said. “Ashtyn and Emily, they were great players and they proved that in what they did here at Liberty, but our strength on this team is strength in numbers.

“I think even just the way we practice, everyone is coming in and they’re at least trying to put their feelings aside and make their teammate better. Sometimes you’re not having good days offensively, so you’ve got to pick it up on defense because that’s what your team needs, that’s what your teammate needs from you. I think we’ve just developed a strong culture of unity and just a family.”

The team-first mindset is rooted in the phrase of “strength in numbers.” Forward Mya Berkman has echoed that statement repeatedly this season, stating the cohesive unit doesn’t need to rely on one or two players on any given night. It can be any of the 10 players in the rotation who can step up and contribute.

That showed early in the season when the Flames eked out victories over Ohio and James Madison, and then blew out Virginia Tech for the program’s first win over the Hokies in Lynchburg. That was when the talk of a special season began materializing.

“Honestly, I think something that really kind of showed what this team could do was beating Virginia Tech. We all believed that we could do it,” Rettstatt said. “I think winning kind of proved to everyone else that we are a good team and we can do big things this year. Obviously we don’t want to end with that, we want to go to the NCAA Tournament, we want to beat FGCU and all of that. I think that’s one of the biggest things that from the outside looking in, you can be like, ‘Oh, yeah, this team is a force to be reckoned with.’”

Rettstatt has reaped the rewards of returning and creating a culture through stellar play on the court. She enters the quarterfinal matchup against Eastern Kentucky (15-15), scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday inside Liberty Arena, averaging a career-high 11.4 points to go with 6.5 rebounds per game, and was recently named to the ASUN all-conference first team.

The 6-foot-2 forward has the scrapes, bruises and a bloody left eye to show for the work she has put into the season. She said the confidence she has gained in how the culture has been established has seeped into her game.

“She’s a phenomenal player and she has been playing great as of late the last few games,” FGCU coach Karl Smesko said of Rettstatt. “She’s one of those you can’t really lose vision of her because she’s a good cutter, she can hit 3s, she can drive to the basket, she’s kind of crafty with shot fakes. She’s got a lot of game to her.”

Rettstatt tasted the experience of the NCAA Tournament in her freshman season when the Flames won the Big South title in their final season in the conference. She has been on the precipice of getting back to the Big Dance twice since then, but even if she doesn’t make a return trip to the NCAA Tournament to close her college career, she knows her work in establishing a culture set up Liberty for years to come.

“We had a little team meeting after a practice one day and it just kind of hit me and I told my team, ‘I’ve been playing basketball for a really long time, since I was about the age of 4. This team is the most special team I’ve ever been a part of,” Rettstatt said. “It’s not necessarily how we’re performing and, I’m going to be honest, it’s not my bestest friends on the team, but the way we all surround each other and the way we all pull each other up, it’s just been really cool to be a part of. I wouldn’t trade any of the bloody eyes or anything for this year.”

