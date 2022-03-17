Rettstatt: Liberty wants 'to make history' as Flames advance to WNIT second round

Carey Green sensed the hurt in the Liberty women’s basketball locker room after the Flames fell in heartbreaking fashion at Jacksonville State in the ASUN Conference tournament semifinal round.

On the flight back from northeastern Alabama, Green formulated a plan. The players were given the next day off to process the sudden end to their conference tournament, and then practice would resume with an eye on preparing for a potential postseason bid.

Green saw a substantial difference in his players’ demeanors when they returned to practice less than 48 hours after the loss to Jacksonville State.

“I’m amazed with their attitude. They wanted to play, they realized they’ve got something to play for, and if God gave them this platform, they need to step up because not everybody gets that opportunity,” Green said Wednesday. “I think they showed an attitude of gratitude in being able to continue to play. They had earned that opportunity and they deserved the opportunity, whatever the level was.”

Liberty continued its special season with a 50-44 victory over Campbell in the first round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament inside Liberty Arena on Wednesday.

The triumph was the Flames’ first in their third WNIT appearance and improved this season’s record to 28-4. The 28 victories are tied for the most in program history, equaling the number of wins the 1997-98 and 2007-08 squads racked up.

Liberty’s 16th home victory of the season matched the mark set in the 1997-98 campaign.

“We talked about that a little bit when we were still in the ASUN tournament and how we could make history with that, and that was our goal,” Liberty forward Bridgette Rettstatt said of the 28-win mark. “Now with the opportunity to play in the WNIT, that goal is still alive. We’ve been saying it all year: this team is very special. We want to make history, we want to be marked down in those books. We always want to win, you always want to win and keep it alive. That’s the next goal.”

Liberty won’t find out its opponent until Thursday evening’s Murray State-Vanderbilt matchup concludes, and then it will probably be a little bit longer to determine the site, time and date for the second-round matchup.

The WNIT does not seed its tournament, so the Flames could play at home against either the Racers or Commodores, or head on the road.

Campbell coach Ronny Fisher, who is very familiar with the Flames from the days when the two programs met regularly in the Big South Conference, threw his support behind the Camels’ former rivals.

“I really feel like they have a good shot to win the NIT. To me, they have a legitimate shot,” Fisher said. He revealed he served as a USA Today Top 25 coaches voter and “consistently voted” for Liberty in his ballot throughout the season. “Carey’s a good friend and I love competing against them. They’ve built a tremendous program. We respect them.”

Green described the setback to Jacksonville State in three phases. First, the Flames had to process the loss. That process led to the feeling of taking a gut punch that Liberty didn’t have a chance to compete for the ASUN championship for a fourth straight season. Then the realization set in that an NCAA Tournament berth was off the table, which led to another punch to the gut.

The players’ response in the practices after the loss to JSU proved they were ready to move forward and prepare for what was likely an at-large bid into the WNIT.

“It was definitely an upset to lose to Jacksonville State and we didn’t even get to see FGCU again, which we wanted so bad,” Liberty forward Mya Berkman said. “I think that we play for each other, we play for God, and I think that helps us just remember that we’re not done yet, we can still make history. I think we love each other. … I just think it means a lot for us to just keep going out there and trying our best in continuing our season.”

Green was particularly impressed with how his group played in a game that was dictated by both teams’ defenses. Liberty turned the ball over a whopping 21 times and shot less than 40% from the field. However, the Flames used a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to seize control and didn’t miss a free throw in the second half.

“They’re amazing and they’re a close group and a gritty group,” Green said.

