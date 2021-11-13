Rettstatt's free throws help secure Flames' victory over Ohio

Bridgette Rettstatt feels comfortable standing at the free throw line, no matter if she’s having the shooting performance of her career or stuck in a dismal funk from the field.
The Liberty super senior forward found herself in the latter situation Saturday night against Ohio. Her shots were not falling at the consistent rate she has grown accustomed to in her time in a Flames uniform, but there she stood at the charity stripe with 8.1 seconds left and reminded herself of one thing: “I’m a pretty good free throw shooter.”
Rettstatt made both of her free throws and then grabbed the game-sealing rebound on defense as Liberty withstood Ohio’s late rally for a 66-63 victory before an announced attendance of 787 inside Liberty Arena.
“I was very confident,” Rettstatt said.
She shot 2 of 12 from the field and missed all five of her 3-point attempts, but those attempts from the field didn’t matter to her when she was fouled and sent to the line with the Flames (2-0) clinging to a one-point lead.
Rettstatt made both free throws to extend the lead to three.
Ohio’s Gabby Burns had a straightaway look for a game-tying 3, but Rettstatt got her left hand up to contest the shot and then corralled the rebound to secure the victory.
Rettstatt finished with six points, 10 rebounds and a game-high seven assists.
“She’s a super senior and wanted to get revenge,” Liberty coach Carey Green said of Rettstatt. Rettstatt is a native of Galena, Ohio, and wanted to atone for last season’s 76-72 loss at Ohio.
“She didn’t shoot the ball well and she knows that," Green added.
The final 12.5 seconds of game time took more than 15 minutes to play, with multiple video reviews and both coaches electing to use timeouts to set up either offensive or defensive looks.
Madi Mace’s free throw with 12.5 seconds left cut the Bobcats’ deficit to 64-63.
Green called a timeout to advance the ball to the front court. Dee Brown’s inbounds pass hit the rim, and she ran to get her hands on the loose ball.
Erica Johnson was called for an intentional foul after a lengthy video review, which gave Liberty two free throws and possession of the ball.
Mya Berkman, who scored a career-high 24 points and matched her career best with 11 rebounds, was selected to shoot the free throws.
She missed both after making her first four attempts from the line.
“I liked the confidence that she had been presenting,” Green said of picking Berkman. “It could have been anybody.”
Rettstatt was fouled on the next inbounds pass and made both free throws to extend the lead to three points over the Bobcats (0-2).
“I needed to beat them this year,” Rettstatt said.
The Flames led for the majority of the final 30 minutes after Brown’s running 3-pointer from just inside the midcourt line banked in as time expired at the end of the first quarter.
It gave Liberty a 21-18 lead.
Ohio tied it once at 30-all with 1:53 left in the second quarter, but Alyssa Iverson’s corner 3 with 36.8 seconds left in the half gave the Flames a 33-30 lead and an advantage they never surrendered.
“That 3-pointer was awesome. It got everyone so excited, so hype,” Rettstatt said of Brown’s 3. “I think that energy definitely carried over into halftime and then into the third quarter.”
Berkman posted her second career double-double and shot 10 of 13 from the field.
The Bobcats elected to switch on ball screens, and Berkman feasted on the smaller guards in the post.
“Having someone little on me just makes it a lot easier for me to score, especially when I can seal very well,” Berkman said. “I had some great passes and that allowed me to do what I do.”