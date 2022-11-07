Richmond takes away Berkman, thrives in season-opening win over the Flames

Mya Berkman was the most popular player on the court Monday afternoon. Whenever the Liberty center posted up or received an entry pass, two or three Richmond players collapsed around her. They made sure Berkman wasn’t going through them to the basket.

The Spiders took away Berkman, Liberty’s top inside presence, and forced the Flames to hoist perimeter jumpers nearly every possession.

It was a plan executed to perfection.

Richmond took away Liberty’s strength and got plenty of production from Addie Budnik to claim a 69-48 victory in both teams’ season openers inside Liberty Arena.

“She’s a really good player and we put a huge emphasis of our scout on her and making sure that we took that away and to attack her on the defensive end,” Budnik said. “Luckily that went our way, and we were able to get into a rhythm and rally around it and just build off that.”

Berkman finished with eight points on 3-of-4 shooting and had six turnovers. Those miscues came as the swarm of defenders collapsed on her and tried to knock the ball loose every time she caught the ball.

“If you play me one-on-one, you’re not going to win, and I think everybody knows that at this point,” Berkman said. “You actually have to get used to it and power through it.”

She grabbed seven rebounds, four of which came on the offensive end.

Spiders coach Aaron Roussell made it a point of emphasis to limit the number of second chances the Flames corralled, especially by Berkman, and it led to holding the Flames to 12 second-chance points on 16 offensive rebounds.

“I thought we were really good at rebounding at times. We kind of knew we weren’t going to blank these guys, it’s not like they weren’t going to be good on the boards,” he said. “I thought we came up with some really timely rebounds, I thought we forced some tough misses, I thought we closed out really well.”

Budnik scored a game-high 21 points and added seven rebounds. She scored nine points during a 15-0 run that spanned nearly 5 1/2 minutes in the second quarter that saw the Spiders (1-0) take a commanding 33-22 halftime lead.

A majority of that game-defining run came with Berkman on the bench saddled with two fouls. It forced the Flames to settle for perimeter jumpers in order to stop the bleeding.

“She’s huge for them, especially on the inside, so we just capitalized off that," Budnik said of Berkman not being on the floor. "Everyone was sharing the ball, we were working really well together and just helped build our lead going into halftime."

Liberty still relied on the 3-point shot to get back into the game. Those shots, because of Richmond’s ability to take away Berkman, weren’t open and led to a 7-of-31 showing from 3-point range.

Liberty only took 23 shots inside the 3-point line and 12 of those shots were in the paint.

The Flames shot 9 of 40 from the field and 4 of 22 from beyond the arc over the final three quarters.

“We have to play our game, no matter what they’re doing on defense,” Berkman said. “Liberty basketball is inside-out. You kick it inside, beat them up inside and then you get wide-open 3s. Not wide-open 3s, wide-open 3s, a couple of layups.”

The Flames lost inside Liberty Arena for only the third time since the $65 million facility opened prior to the 2020-21 season. The other two losses came last season against Memphis and FGCU by a combined 10 points.

Grace Townsend finished with 14 points and a game-high eight rebounds for Richmond. Siobhan Ryan added 13 points.

The Spiders shot 47.8% from the field.

“I think they were playing together, and I think that our defense, we really exposed ourselves,” Berkman said. “We were helping ball side, not staying in front of the ball. There were a lot of defensive breakdowns that gave them wide open shots, so I think they did a good job of waiting for that wide open shot and taking it.”

Dee Brown led the Flames with 12 points on 3-of-8 shooting. Freshman Pien Steenbergen added nine points on 3-of-10 shooting off the bench.