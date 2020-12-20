Rivalry renewed after all. Liberty, Coastal to meet in Cure Bowl

Liberty and Coastal Carolina will rekindle its rivalry this season after all.
Three weeks after the former Big South Conference rivals were scheduled to meet for the first time as FBS opponents, the two ranked programs on Sunday were selected to play in the Cure Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
The No. 23 Flames (9-1) and No. 9 Chanticleers (11-0) will meet at noon Saturday in a game broadcast on ESPN.
Liberty is making its second consecutive trip to the Cure Bowl, while this is Coastal’s first bowl appearance.
“This matchup takes our bowl to another level,” Cure Bowl executive director Alan Gooch said. “We couldn’t be more excited about it.”
The Cure Bowl matchup essentially replaces what was shaping up to be the most anticipated meeting on Dec. 5 at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina. ESPN’s College GameDay announced earlier that week it was going to be there for the game, and both fan bases were eager to renew a rivalry that featured seven victories for each team when they were FCS programs.
However, the Flames were forced to cancel their regular-season finale against the Chanticleers because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the roster.
Coastal edged BYU 22-17 in an instant classic that was set up a little more than 48 hours before kickoff. The dramatic finish drew praise from national college football writers and high ratings on ESPNU.
The Flames and Chanticleers will instead meet in the postseason for the first time.
This also serves as the first time two ranked teams are playing in the Cure Bowl.
“We’re looking forward to that matchup,” said Gooch, who added the capacity will be capped at 4,865 tickets on the west side of Camping World Stadium. “We’re hoping to be able to sell that out and have a sellout in this COVID-capacity operation.”
Coastal dealt with its own COVID issues this past week when it was forced to not play in the Sun Belt Conference championship game against Louisiana.
Gooch said he has been in conversation with Coastal athletic director Matt Hogue, and Gooch was told Coastal should have some players returning Wednesday and a major testing update will be available that day.
Gooch found out at 2:30 p.m. Sunday the Cure Bowl secured the Liberty-Coastal matchup. He added he and ESPN had been talking about the possible matchup for a little more than a week, but didn’t know for sure it was going to happen until 30 minutes before it was announced.
“These two teams were set to play as we all know for College GameDay on Dec. 5,” Gooch said. “They weren’t able to do that.”
The Cure Bowl remained a viable option to be played this season, while other bowl games were forced to cancel their spots with a number of teams opting out of bowl season. Eleven bowl games were canceled before Sunday, and more were announced on a day bowl matchups were revealed.
“We’re very fortunate to be here in Orlando running a bowl game in Orlando. Also, the fact that the city of Orlando worked with us to be able to make this work from a revenue-projection standpoint,” Gooch said. “Everybody’s losing, but if you can mitigate those losses, that’s important. I think that’s really what kept this all alive.”
Gooch added the appeal of traveling to Orlando for Christmas would be a selling point for both fan bases this time of year.
“I think betting on that was the reason we were able to stay open,” he said.
Liberty made its first bowl appearance last season in the Cure Bowl and edged Georgia Southern 23-16 at Exploria Stadium in Orlando.
The Flames are the second team to make a second appearance in the Cure Bowl.
Georgia State played in the inaugural Cure Bowl in 2015 (a 27-16 loss to San Jose State) and returned in 2017 (a 27-17 win over Western Kentucky).
