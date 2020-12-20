Rivalry renewed after all. Liberty, Coastal to meet in Cure Bowl

The Flames and Chanticleers will instead meet in the postseason for the first time.

This also serves as the first time two ranked teams are playing in the Cure Bowl.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’re looking forward to that matchup,” said Gooch, who added the capacity will be capped at 4,865 tickets on the west side of Camping World Stadium. “We’re hoping to be able to sell that out and have a sellout in this COVID-capacity operation.”

Coastal dealt with its own COVID issues this past week when it was forced to not play in the Sun Belt Conference championship game against Louisiana.

Gooch said he has been in conversation with Coastal athletic director Matt Hogue, and Gooch was told Coastal should have some players returning Wednesday and a major testing update will be available that day.

Gooch found out at 2:30 p.m. Sunday the Cure Bowl secured the Liberty-Coastal matchup. He added he and ESPN had been talking about the possible matchup for a little more than a week, but didn’t know for sure it was going to happen until 30 minutes before it was announced.

“These two teams were set to play as we all know for College GameDay on Dec. 5,” Gooch said. “They weren’t able to do that.”