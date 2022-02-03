Robinson delivers down the stretch as Liberty pulls away from Bellarmine

Shiloh Robinson’s presence was felt on both ends of the court Thursday afternoon.

The Liberty men’s basketball forward came up big on the offensive end down the stretch when Bellarmine was threatening to cut into the deficit. He made sure Dylan Penn, the Knights’ most consistent scorer, couldn’t get into a rhythm.

It was fitting Robinson sealed the Flames’ triumph.

Robinson recorded his first career double-double and his breakaway dunk with 83 seconds remaining put the finishing touches on Liberty’s 66-53 victory over Bellarmine before an announced crowd of 743 at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky.

“His trajectory is ridiculous,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said of Robinson. ‘I know Darius [McGhee] gets all the love and the shine, but he’s having an all-conference year.”

Robinson finished with a game-high 17 points and a career-high 12 rebounds. He shot 6 of 9 from the field.

The 6-foot-7 forward’s offensive rebound and subsequent free throws with 8:38 remaining sparked a 20-9 extended run that saw the Flames (16-7, 7-1 ASUN Conference) extend a six-point advantage into a 66-49 lead on his fastbreak dunk with 1:23 left.

Robinson scored eight points during the game-deciding run.

“I thought we were really good intentionally offensively and defensively,” Robinson said. “ … We just stayed with the process and had the outcome we wanted.”

Kyle Rode scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

He nearly recorded his first double-double playing in his home state. The Lexington, Kentucky native will get another chance Saturday when the Flames play at Eastern Kentucky.

The Colonels outlasted Kennesaw State 82-81 in triple overtime Thursday evening.

“It’s always great having family in the stands and playing close to home,” Rode said.

Darius McGhee and Keegan McDowell scored 13 points apiece. McGhee dished out a game-high five assists. Those four players combined to score the Flames’ last 20 points.

“I thought we played well," Robinson said.

In fact, the other six players who saw the court for Liberty combined for nine points on 4-for-6 shooting.

“I thought it was a defensive struggle that we outlasted them a little bit,” McKay said. “Proud of our group.”

The Knights (13-9, 7-2) overcame a sluggish start to take a 25-19 lead with 1:57 remaining in the first half.

Liberty built a 16-6 lead at the midway point of the first half, but made one of its next nine shots and committed three turnovers.

The suddenly cold offense allowed Bellarmine to pounce.

The Knights used a 19-3 run, highlighted by six points from Penn, to take a 25-19 lead. However, the Flames used two big plays in the final minute to get back on track.

Rode converted on a three-point play with 50 seconds left and McGhee hit a 3-pointer from near midcourt as the first-half clock expired to tie the game at 25 heading into halftime.

“We were waning a little bit in the first half,” McKay said. “Kyle got an and-one and Darius hit a 3 to cut that six-point deficit to even, and I thought that was a really important stretch.”

The momentum gained from that six-point swing carried over to the second half. Liberty made its first four shots from the field to build a six-point lead and never trailed over the final 20 minutes.

The Flames shot 54.2% from the field and made 11 of 13 free throws in the second half.

“You had the usual ebb and flow of a Bellarmine game,” McKay said. “They’ll get behind, but they’re so tough. I have so much respect for them. … They always come back, they always come back.”

CJ Fleming led Bellarmine with 14 points. Penn was held to 10 points on 5-of-13 shooting. Ethan Claycomb added 11 points off the bench.

The Knights shot 35.1% for the game and were 5 of 22 from 3-point range.

“Really proud of our team. That’s a hard place to win," McKay said. "A really physical game; from start to finish a physical game."

Bellarmine is the fourth opponent in the past five games to shoot less than 40% from the field.

“We always want to take care of business,” McKay said. “I think we’re returning to form from the pause.”

