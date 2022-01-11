Robinson, McGhee take over in second half as Liberty pulls away from North Florida

North Florida’s offense awoke from its slumber over a four-possession stretch early in the second half. Contested shots that came nowhere close to falling in the first half were finding the bottom of the net. And the Ospreys were stringing together stops to cut into Liberty’s double-digit lead.

Shiloh Robinson and Darius McGhee put a stop to North Florida’s momentum for good with a sizzling 3 1/2-minute stretch that left little doubt of Tuesday’s outcome.

Robinson and McGhee combined to score 13 straight points to put the Flames ahead by double digits and North Florida was never able to recover. Robinson scored a career-high 21 points, McGhee added 18 points and eight rebounds, and Liberty secured a 71-56 victory before an announced crowd of 3,315 at Liberty Arena.

“I think it was critical because we’re always confident on the defensive end,” McGhee said of a 16-4 run that put the Flames (11-6, 2-0 ASUN Conference) ahead 51-35 with 12:30 remaining. “We know as long as we kept pursuing great shots on the offensive end and keep touching the paint, things were going to open up.”

Robinson started the game-defining run with a 3-pointer, and then he and McGhee dominated in the paint to methodically wear down the Ospreys (4-12, 0-3).

The Flames scored on seven straight possessions, which were bookended by 3s from Robinson and Keegan McDowell, and limited UNF to one made field goal over a near 7 1/2-minute stretch as the lead grew to as many as 21 points late in the second half.

McGhee, the nation’s leader in 3-point attempts, only shot 2 of 6 from distance, but attacked the paint and finished around the rim. He was 4 of 6 from the field inside the 3-point line.

“I don’t get to the paint if these guys don’t come with the pace and set screens and move really well,” McGhee said. “We all kind of work together to get that great shot, whether that’s me or somebody else.”

The Ospreys closed the game shooting 8 of 22 from the field and they committed six of their nine turnovers over the final 15 minutes.

“I do think we made it tough on them defensively,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “We responded really well when they cut it to four in the second half.”

McDowell added 10 points and six rebounds.

Brody Peebles had six points and six rebounds and Joseph Venzant added five points and five rebounds.

Robinson tallied a career high for the second straight game after pouring in 16 last week against Stetson.

“I have some really good teammates who are able to help me get open and stuff,” Robinson said.

His 21-point performance, though, was more impressive thanks to the defensive outing he delivered guarding UNF’s Carter Hendricksen.

Hendricksen scored a meager 13 points on 4-of-16 shooting. He shot 2 of 6 from 3-point range.

“I think he’s having an all-conference type year. He’s really grown as a player and as a person,” McKay said of Robinson. “I think his confidence is really high. His value to our team is immense. Not surprised by it. He’s been practicing that way, he puts the time in, he takes care of his body and has a selflessness that warrants a big opportunity.”

UNF shot 18 of 57 from the field and 5 of 25 from 3-point range.

It was the Osprey’s second-worst shooting performance of the season.

“I thought it was a good performance, especially on the defensive end,” McKay said.

Jarius Hicklen scored 10 points on 3-of-10 shooting in his first start of the season.

The Osprey’s leading scorer, point guard Jose Placer, did not travel because of undisclosed reasons.

“They didn’t have Placer [and] he’s such a critical part to their offensive equation,” McKay said.

Liberty extended the nation’s second-longest home winning streak to 43 games despite a challenging opening 20 minutes.

The Flames made a season-low seven field goals in the first half as both teams struggled shooting the ball. The Flames took advantage of frequent trips to the free throw line (16 of 18) to take an 11-point lead into halftime.

Liberty shot 52.2% from the field in the second half.

“We knew at the end of the day we were going to win out and percentages were going to start to [even out],” McGhee said. “We were just mostly focused on making sure it was tough on the other end, the defensive end, and that’s something we can control. As long as we got open shots on offense, miss or make, we know we’re graded on the quality of how open it is versus if you miss or make it.”

