Robinson's career night lifts Liberty over North Alabama

Shiloh Robinson’s prominent contribution for Liberty to open ASUN Conference play has come on the defensive end. The 6-foot-7 forward is the Flames’ defensive Swiss-army knife with his ability to guard multiple positions, and most of his energy is used stopping one of the opposing team’s top scorers.

It was different Thursday night against North Alabama. His first shot found the bottom of the net. Then the second. And the third.

That spark, usually reserved for the defensive end, was coming on offense.

It was a welcomed sight as Liberty got back on the winning track.

Robinson scored a career-high 27 points on 11-of-13 shooting, highlighted by a 3-pointer late in the second half that silenced a North Alabama run, and the Flames claimed a 72-54 win before an announced crowd of 2,537 at Liberty Arena.

“It’s always nice to have a career high,” Robinson said with a laugh. “I can’t really complain. I’m very fortunate. My teammates love me, they are really rooting for my success, and I think that’s really awesome because that doesn’t happen everywhere.”

Robinson has come off the bench in four straight games with coach Ritchie McKay opting to put Blake Preston, a true center, in the starting lineup. Robinson still plays valuable minutes because of his defensive capabilities, but the scoring hasn’t been needed with Darius McGhee, Kyle Rode and Brody Peebles shouldering the load on the offensive end.

Robinson scored 16 points in the second half with the Lions’ attention squarely focused on containing McGhee and Rode. That meant Robinson was left open for a straightaway 3-pointer on a second-chance opportunity that stopped UNA’s 10-1 run and gave Liberty (13-5, 4-1 ASUN Conference) a 64-48 lead with 4:40 remaining.

“I think they went on a little run; they had a little confidence and Shiloh stopped the run,” McKay said.

Robinson scored 12 of Liberty’s final 14 points.

“It’s nice to end their runs,” he said.

His previous career high was 21 set on Jan. 11, 2022, against North Florida.

It also is the most points scored by a player other than McGhee since Caleb Homesley posted 28 against UNF on Feb. 20, 2020.

“I think Shi impacts the game regardless if he scores 27 or whatever, but at the same time we have the ultimate trust [in him],” Rode said. He had 14 points, four rebounds and four assists. “I think that’s the beauty about our team. It can be Shi one night and Darius can do what he does, and we’ve got a bunch of guys who are ready and able. That’s the beauty about it.”

McGhee finished with 16 points on 4-of-12 shooting. He added five assists and four rebounds.

Robinson’s scoring was needed in the second half once UNA (9-9, 1-4) finally got going on the offensive end.

The Lions had as many turnovers as made field goals (eight) in the opening half and didn’t record their first assist until the 16:31 mark of the second half.

Liberty’s lead swelled to as many as 25 points early in the second half, but UNA cut the deficit to 61-48 following Eoin Nelson’s 3-pointer with 5:08 remaining.

Robinson answered on the next possession as Liberty used a pair of offensive rebounds to extend the trip, and then Robinson scored on the next two trips to help pad the advantage to 67-48.

“Shiloh, he cares, he’ll do whatever you ask him to do, and I thought when he sees it go in, his confidence — like most of us — goes way up,” McKay said. “What will be understated is defensively, he was really sound. He typically brings that on a regular basis.”

Jacari Lane led UNA with 17 points off the bench. Will Soucie and Daniel Ortiz scored 10 points apiece.

Lane’s free throw with 12:48 left in the first half tied the game at 13. Liberty responded with a 16-0 run that spanned more than 6 1/2 minutes and was capped with back-to-back 3s from Rode.

Liberty, which saw its six-game winning streak snapped this past Sunday at Eastern Kentucky, responded by shooting 46% from the field and getting 18 assists on its 25 made field goals.

“When you have [McGhee] out there and he’s surrounded by some other guys that are proficient from behind the arc, it looks fairly like we know what we’re trying to do,” McKay said.

WOMEN

North Florida 68, Liberty 58

North Florida played without its leading scorer and only dressed seven players for its Thursday matinee contest against Liberty. The Flames couldn't take advantage.

Elysa Wesolek and Maddie Millar combined to hit 10 of the Ospreys’ 13 3-pointers and UNF used a second-half offensive surge to claim a victory at UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Ospreys (5-9, 2-2 ASUN Conference) played without leading scorer Lyric Swann, but it didn’t matter with Wesolek and Millar both making shots from beyond the arc. They combined to shoot 7 for 11 from distance and score 30 points in the second half.

Liberty (8-7, 2-2) took a 25-23 halftime lead and extended the advantage to 32-25 midway through the third quarter. However, the Flames committed eight turnovers in the frame and UNF used a 14-5 run to take a lead into the fourth quarter.

Wesolek and Millar scored 20 and 19 points, respectively. Mya Berkman led the Flames with 13 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Bailey finished with 11 points.