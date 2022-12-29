Rode, McGhee shine as Flames open ASUN play with road win

Kyle Rode was immediately described as a coach on the court once he stepped foot onto campus at Liberty. Nothing has changed over the course of three-plus seasons, as the forward has a knack for understanding how to impact the game on both ends of the court.

It was evident in the first half Thursday evening that Rode needed to take on more responsibility on the offensive end. Bellarmine’s priority was ensuring Darius McGhee didn’t get into a shooting rhythm.

Rode made the Knights pay in the first half. McGhee got going in the second half. It was a perfect combination for the Flames to open their final season in the ASUN Conference with a victory.

McGhee scored a game-high 24 points on eight 3-pointers, Rode tallied a season-best 22 points on 10-of-16 shooting, and Liberty pulled away for a 70-53 win over Bellarmine at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky.

“I think tonight they were really being aggressive on their switches and some of their coverages with Darius. Just tried to help him out, kept a couple early and found him early in the second half,” Rode said.

Bellarmine’s plan of limiting McGhee’s ability to catch and shoot worked in the first half. McGhee shot 3 of 9 in the opening 20 minutes, which opened up chances for Rode to shine in his home state.

The Lexington, Kentucky, native scored 12 first-half points and got timely baskets that helped the Flames (10-4, 1-0 ASUN) build a 35-24 halftime advantage.

“We know when Kyle Rode has the ball in his hands we’re going to get great shots,” McGhee said. “ … To see him have a night like this in his home state is big time.”

McGhee opened the second half with three made 3s in the opening four minutes as the Knights (5-9, 0-1) saw the halftime deficit balloon to 19 points in a matter of a few possessions.

“Anytime you play in a conference game, the intensity goes up, the execution is dialed up,” McGhee said. “Everything goes up tremendously.”

Liberty maintained a double-digit edge until Bellarmine went on a 15-5 run lasting 6½ minutes, trimming the deficit to nine points.

Flames coach Ritchie McKay called a timeout in an attempt to rest McGhee and Rode for the final stretch. It paid dividends, especially on the defensive end.

Liberty seized control with an 11-0 run. It held Bellarmine scoreless for more than four minutes.

McGhee, Rode and Isiah Warfield scored during the run, while the Knights went 0 for 4 from the field with two turnovers.

“I think the biggest thing defensively is you’ve got to know teams are going to make shots. You can’t panic, you can’t freak out,” Rode said. “I thought we did a really good job responding. Coach took a pretty timely timeout, so he won’t take credit for that. To go on an 11-0 run and get some stops behind that, … just tried to execute that in the four-minute stretch.”

McGhee and Rode combined to shoot 18 of 32 from the field, and they each had four assists. Their teammates combined to shoot 10 of 20 from the field, with Brody Peebles finishing with nine points off the bench.

Bellarmine was held to 44% shooting from the field and 35% shooting from 3-point range.

“Our guys knew how hard it was going to be because of how good Bellarmine is, how much pressure they put on you on the defensive end and how together they play,” McKay said. “… We always come in here with a great deal of respect and preparation, because you have to have that to have a chance to beat a Bellarmine team.”

Garrett Tipton scored 16 points, and Ben Johnson added 14 points off the bench.

Peter Suder scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half and finished with six rebounds.

The other five Bellarmine players who took the court Thursday night combined to shoot 4 of 15 from the field.

“I think their offense is hard to guard,” Rode said. “… We wanted to be hard to play against obviously, and make it as tough as we could on them.”

The Flames committed a season-low five turnovers and held a 13-2 edge in points off turnovers.

“When we take care of the ball and we don’t beat ourselves, we have some really valuable offensive pieces and our guys are selfless,” McKay said. “I think we’re getting better, and you have to when you’re playing the people that are coming up on our schedule.”

Shiloh Robinson scored six early points for the Flames.

Joseph Venzant pulled down a career-high 10 rebounds.

“He always has a chance to get any rebound in a game,” McGhee said of Venzant.