Rode's sizzling second half lifts Liberty over Lipscomb

An inadvertent elbow from Ahsan Asadullah early in the second half busted open Kyle Rode’s lower lip. In fact, it took athletic trainer Aaron Schreiner several minutes to close up the wound.

Rode emerged from the bench with a swollen lower lip and entered the game after Lipscomb began chipping away at Liberty’s lead.

His first shot attempt: A 3-pointer that swished through the net.

The next time down, the Liberty men’s basketball forward converted on a contested layup.

He couldn’t miss. Literally.

Rode made every shot he attempted after suffering the bloody lip. He scored 18 of his career-high 24 points in the second half, Darius McGhee posted his first career double-double, and the Flames held off Lipscomb, 78-69, before an announced crowd of 3,075 inside Liberty Arena on Tuesday evening.

“I wasn’t mad at all. That’s basketball, things like that happen,” Rode said of the inadvertent elbow. “Darius did a great job getting me some easy ones. I just try to do what I do for our team and help us win. I felt like shooting the ball tonight helped do that.”

Rode and McGhee were a two-headed monster the Bisons (10-16, 3-8 ASUN Conference) were unable to handle in the second half.

They combined to score 30 of the Flames’ 37 second-half points.

Joseph Venzant scored Liberty’s first second-half points on a pair of free throws with 17:20 remaining, and Rode and McGhee combined to score the next 28 points.

The Flames (18-7, 9-1) needed all of those points. Rode and McGhee had an answer each time Lipscomb cut the deficit to single digits midway through the second half, and their scoring allowed Liberty to extend its lead to as many as 13 points in the final moments.

“Obviously McGhee is the best player in the league. He’s one of the best guards in the country,” Lipscomb coach Lennie Acuff said. “As far as value, Kyle Rode is not far behind him. He’s a unicorn. He can do everything. He’s like a point-forward. He’s an unbelievable leader.”

McGhee finished with 29 points and a career-high 10 assists for his first career double-double. He added eight rebounds.

“I think that’s why he’s so special. He’s an All-American candidate,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said of McGhee. “He does so much for our team.”

Shiloh Robinson scored five points late in the second-half, including finishing an alley-oop dunk off a McGhee assist, to end with 13 points, six rebounds and three assists.

No other player scored more than six points for Liberty, which shot 47.4% from the field and 48.6% from 3-point range.

Rode was 6 of 7 from 3-point range and Robinson was 3 of 4 from distance.

“When they play like that, they shoot it like that, they’re going to be a tough, tough out,” Acuff said. “Their frontcourt, Robinson and Rode, go 9 for 11 from 3. Obviously that’s fantastic.

“The problem is McGhee puts so much pressure on you with his ability to play north and south. … He goes 29, 10 and eight. They pay a lot of money for guys to do what he’s doing.”

McGhee continued rewriting the Liberty record books by going 6 of 14 from 3-point range.

He became the fourth player in program history to make 100 3s in a season when he banked in a triple from the right wing three minutes into the game.

The guard has 105 career 3s and is two shy of matching Davon Marshall’s mark of 107 set in the 2012-13 season.

“Guys like Kyle make the job easy. Kyle does so much, Shiloh does so much. We don’t play as good as we do without those guys serving the way that they do,” McGhee said. “For shooters like me, Keegan [McDowell] and a bunch of other guys, when you have guys that are moving at such a pace and creating leads off the ball, it helps you.”

Asadullah led the Bisons with 16 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Tommy Murr and Jacob Ognacevic scored 11 points apiece off the bench for Lipscomb, which shot 60.7% from the field in the second half.

The Bisons shot 1 of 7 from 3-point range and only converted on 34.5% of their first-half shots as the Flames built a 41-26 halftime lead.

Lipscomb wanted an opportunity to get two possessions late in the half, but a missed 3 on one end led to McGhee hitting a contested 3 with 1.1 seconds left that gave Liberty a 15-point cushion.

“That’s a six-point swing and you’re chasing those points,” Acuff said. “They’re just too good for you to get behind 15 points.”

