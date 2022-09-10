Salter caps first career start with big run as Liberty tops UAB

Chris Klenakis had been clamoring to run a specific run-pass option in which quarterback Kaidon Salter read the defensive end and linebacker; if they crashed, it could result in a big gain.

The Liberty offensive line coach felt the put-away drive in the fourth quarter was the right time to break out the play. He spent several seconds in a huddle with Flames coach Hugh Freeze pleading his case. And it was a heck of a call to let Salter put the finishing touches on the victory in his first career start.

Salter picked up 35 yards on a ride read for a crucial first down as Liberty defeated UAB 21-14 on a rainy Saturday evening before an announced crowd of 18,892 at Williams Stadium.

“That was a big play. Just had to read that end and the backer,” Salter said. “They all crashed in on the running back. Our running backs started getting loose a little bit towards the end of the game. When I’m in the backfield, it’s two running backs. You’ve got to keep your eye on me, too.”

Salter faked the give on the RPO to Shedro Louis, which drew in UAB defensive end Michael Fairbanks to go after Louis, and linebacker Noah Wilder collapsed on tight end Jerome Jackson.

That opened up a running lane for Salter to flip the field. He was finally tackled at the UAB 23-yard line, all but sealing the Flames’ first victory as a home underdog since topping Buffalo in 2019.

“That was Coach K. He’s been wanting to run that one for a while,” Freeze said. “I asked him how good he felt about it and [he] said, ‘I felt really good.’ They were going Bear-0 there. He said, ‘If the end just squeezes a little bit, we might have an explosive play.’ … That run was big. Good call by Coach K there.”

The final run and his overall play cemented Salter’s status as the starting quarterback moving forward, with Charlie Brewer sidelined for a minimum of six weeks with a hand injury he suffered in the Flames' opener.

Salter said he spent the week’s practices working with the first-string offense and believed he was going to get the start.

The redshirt freshman responded by throwing for 202 yards on 13-of-25 passing and adding a team-high 79 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

“Kaidon made a lot of good plays and made some that hurt us,” Freeze said. “That’s going to come with some growing pains, and I’ve got to coach him better.”

Salter and the Liberty offense benefitted from a defense that was stout against the run over the final three quarters.

UAB (1-1) had 161 rushing yards on 10 attempts through the first quarter. Most of the yards came on two explosive runs — a 56-yard scamper from DeWayne McBride that was followed immediately by Jermaine Brown Jr.’s 31-yard touchdown run — and the Blazers were winning the battles up front in the trenches.

That advantage quickly dried up as the game progressed.

Liberty (2-0) began tackling better — its bugaboo in the season opener at Southern Miss — and drastically limited UAB’s production on the ground.

The Blazers had 80 rushing yards on 33 attempts over the final 45 minutes. The Flames also recorded four takeaways, all on fumble recoveries.

“Our defense got turnovers and they played with such heart,” Freeze said. “That’s a really good offensive line, really good running backs, and I thought we limited the explosive pass plays. They got theirs in the run game, but we sure bowed our neck when we needed to.”

UAB had minus-7 rushing yards in the fourth quarter despite McBride scoring on a 9-yard run with 3:08 remaining, which cut the deficit to one touchdown.

“Just tackled better. That’s all it was to it,” Liberty free safety JaVon Scruggs said. Scruggs had six tackles and recovered a fumble for the second straight game. “We missed a couple tackles, missed a couple of fits. Once we got that right, you’ve seen the results of the game.”

Liberty’s ability to shut down UAB’s run attack forced quarterback Dylan Hopkins into more dropback scenarios, and the Flames’ defensive front took advantage.

Liberty had three of its four sacks in the fourth quarter, led by TreShaun Clark’s 1.5 sacks.

Durrell Johnson, Dennis Osagiede and Kendy Charles got in on the fun.

“We’ve got a great D-line. The quarterback can only be back there for about three seconds and they’re back there, somebody’s back there,” linebacker Ahmad Walker said. “Hats off to the D-line; they played great just stopping the run and transitioning into pass rush.”

As Liberty’s defense steadily held UAB’s offense in check, the Flames finally started clicking on offense after a slow first quarter in Salter’s inaugural start.

The Flames finally broke through on Louis’ 5-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to tie the game at 7.

Salter capped a 62-yard drive late in the third quarter with his 2-yard run around the left side.

Dae Dae Hunter, who had 64 rushing yards, scored his first touchdown in a Liberty uniform on a 1-yard plunge early in the fourth quarter when backup quarterback Nate Hampton was brought in on the goal-line package.

“Our kids, they’ve got a lot of grit, a lot of fight,” Freeze said, “and certainly it’s not always pretty right now and that drives me crazy, and I’ve got to get us improved.”