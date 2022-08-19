Salter, Hampton remaining committed to becoming Liberty's starting quarterback

Kaidon Salter has experienced days typical for redshirt freshmen during Liberty’s training camp.

The quarterback will struggle and make more than his fair share of mistakes. He’ll spend time in the film room reviewing his play, steadily make gains and then have days where he is spot on in his performance.

It happened over the past two days as training camp winds down. He admitted he had “kind of an off day” Thursday, then came in more prepared Friday and delivered a strong practice.

It has been that battle for Salter and Nate Hampton. The two redshirt freshmen have remained in the battle for the starting quarterback job with Utah transfer Charlie Brewer and fourth-year sophomore Johnathan Bennett.

The quartet will have most every eye on them Saturday during an open scrimmage at Williams Stadium that begins at 10 a.m.

“A lot of competition with me, Charlie, JB, Nate and everybody else that’s in the QB room just out there competing, having fun,” Salter said after Friday’s practice. “Whoever wins the spot, they win the spot. You never know, people might get hurt and we all might end up playing throughout the season. You never know. Win the spot or not, I’m still here just learning from whoever wins the spot.”

Liberty coach Hugh Freeze has not named a starter for the Sept. 3 season opener at Southern Miss, but has previously stated he would prefer to have a starter and primary backup decided by Tuesday when the Flames begin in-season practices.

That would give the offense two weeks to begin installing the base offense for the style of quarterback expected for the starter.

Salter and Hampton both bring different styles to the offense. Salter is the dual-threat type that fans got accustomed to see the past two seasons with Malik Willis, while Hampton’s 6-foot-6 frame allows Freeze to utilize a wide range of play calls.

“It’s been good. Just taking it day by day, just do what you can with the opportunity you’re presented with,” Hampton said earlier in the week. “For me, whether I’m the 1 guy or the 4 guy, I’m not defined by that and I get my worth in Jesus Christ. It’s been good, it’s been a lot of fun and it’s been good for everybody. We’ve all been battling hard and the competition’s been super high. We’ve all been able to improve.”

Brewer has a wealth of experience through his successful four-year stint at Baylor, while Bennett has arguably the deepest knowledge of Freeze’s playbook.

Salter admitted Friday he entered the 2021 season, mere months after transferring to Liberty from Tennessee, not expecting to get much playing time at all with Willis at the helm.

He and Hampton have both said they approached the spring practices, summer workouts and training camp with the mentality of winning the starting job.

The two redshirt freshmen have worked on elements of their game that quarterbacks coach Kent Austin told them to focus on over the summer.

For Hampton, that was getting the ball out on time and being more decisive in his reads. “Whenever I see something and know it’s going to come open, just doing a lot better job of anticipating it and being ready to deliver it,” he said.

Hampton, who entered his true freshman season at 238 pounds, is down to to the 218- to 220-range. His goal of trimming down was to be better suited for Freeze’s up-tempo offense.

“For me, it was a lot of the speed training and stuff that we did with [strength and conditioning coach Dominic Studzinski]. I think that was something that was huge for me and just also being very conditioned and being ready to roll,” Hampton said, “because coach is wanting us to go fast and wanting us to put the ball down and play and go fast. Just being locked in those days, I think that’s really helped me improve overall in my speed and conditioning and kind of getting my body to the way I want it to look and the way I feel.”

Salter needed to improve how he operated the run-pass option. More specifically, his eyes needed to be looking at the right player so he could make the right decision whether to pull the ball or let the running back take it.

“Sometimes on my read options, I have a tendency to look at the running back instead of reading my D-end,” Salter said. “Just fixing my eyes, really, and having my eyes mentally prepared.”

Freeze said earlier in the week the quarterbacks were making strides and he had a gut feeling who the starter was going to be. The first scrimmage, held this past Sunday, featured all four quarterbacks struggling to make the right decision.

That allowed the competition to remain open entering the final week of training camp, and give the two redshirt freshmen an opportunity to get reps that will be essential to their development.

Salter admitted his reps have increased recently and hinted there may be plans for him in the offense, even if he does not open the season as a starter against the Golden Eagles.

“Even if I’m not the starter Week 1, you never know what’s going to happen. I can be put in certain packages that coaches might bring up for me because of my mobility of using my legs that I have,” Salter said. “If I’m not starting Week 1, it is what it is. I’ve just got to keep working. I’ve still got three more years after this season, so no big deal.”