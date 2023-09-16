In Buffalo, New York, Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter tossed five touchdowns and threw for a whopping 344 yards, and the Flames rolled over Buffalo, 55-2, to claim their first road victory of the season.

Salter, in short, sizzled. The sophomore quarterback completed 16 of 26 passing attempts, scored a rushing touchdown on a 1-yard punch, and set career highs in both passing TDs and passing yards for a single game. No LU quarterback had thrown for 300-plus yards since Malik Willis in 2021.

Salter had touchdown throws of 56, 42, 33, 75 and 3 yards.

After Nick Brown's 39-yard field goal on LU's opening drive, Salter hit Treon Sibley with a 56-yard pass for a 10-0 lead at the 5:43 mark. The Flames went 67 yards on three plays in that drive that lasted just 1 minute, 13 seconds.

Salter gave LU a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter, this time finding Elijah Smoot with a 42-yard scoring strike. The quarterback ran in his 1-yarder for a 24-0 lead before Buffalo made it 24-14 with back-to-back scores.

Smoot (99 receiving yards) hauled in a 34-yard pass from Salter in the third quarter. Then, with 4:20 left in that frame, Salter threw a 75-yard bomb to CJ Daniels that helped give LU a 41-21 lead.

Liberty is 3-0 for the third time in the past four seasons. The Flames also won their first road game of the season for the fourth year in a row.

LU tore up the ground as well, finishing with 225 yards on 36 attempts, good for a 6.3-yard-per-tote average. The team finished with 569 yards of total offense and averaged 8.8 yards per play against the Bulls.

Salter led the way with 66 rushing yards, LU head coach Jamey Chadwick got running back James Jointer into the mix as promised (48 rushing yards), and Aaron Bedgood made good on his one rushing attempt, carrying the ball 49 yards for the day's final touchdown.

Liberty entered Saturday's game ranked sixth in the country in rushing offense. Chadwell was asked earlier this week whether he was surprised by that fact.

"Not a surprise because we are trying to commit a lot to that," Chadwell responded. "We want to try and be as balanced as we can, as well. Now, being balanced doesn't always mean 50-50, but you want to be able to do both.

"... If we can run the ball consistently when everybody knows you need to run it and we can still run it, then that opens up so much more in our passing game, and our guys will get a lot of one-on-one opportunities. We know for us to be successful, we have to be able to do that. Our guys know that. I think our offensive line has taken some pride knowing we want to rush the ball for a certain amount of yards. That makes it harder each week, because everybody tries to stop us; that’s why our passing game is so important."

Liberty certainly had no problems with either part of its offense Saturday against a Buffalo team that opened with a loss to Wisconsin before falling by three points to Fordham last week.

Salter was electric in the opening half, completing 11 of 19 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns, and he also had seven carries for 57 yards and a score. His five touchdowns were the most in a single game for LU since Willis threw for six against Southern Miss in 2020.

In LU's second game, against New Mexico State, Salter looked in command of the offense, displaying good rapport with receivers and getting out of the pocket when necessary. And he was in control against at Buffalo as well, giving the offense a jolt.

Liberty won its second game against a Mid-American Conference squad this season (Bowling Green was the other).

The Liberty defense increased its nation-leading interception total to nine — with two picks from Tyren Dupree. Buffalo entered without an interception this season.

Liberty is 3-0 to open the season for the third time in the last four seasons. Chadwell on Saturday became just the second head coach in Liberty history to win his first three games with Flames. Sam Rutigliano, in his first year at LU in 1989, started 6-0.

Liberty is 3-0 all-time against Buffalo.

For Buffalo, Cole Snyder threw for four touchdowns, but he also was intercepted twice. Nik McMillan, Darrell Harding Jr., Ron Cook Jr. and Marlyn Johnson each had a receiving touchdown.

The Associated Press contributed.