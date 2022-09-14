Salter understands there's room for improvement as Liberty prepares for No. 19 Wake Forest

A significant portion of Liberty’s Monday morning team meeting focuses on the game film from the previous game. The highlights are certainly shared and celebrated. The glaring mistakes aren’t glossed over at all, with the coaching staff using those moments to teach what should have been done in the particular situations.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Kaidon Salter saw plenty of highlights on the game film from the 21-14 win over UAB in the Flames’ home opener. There also were an equal number of missed plays that were eyesores.

He missed some check downs when he kept his eyes downfield looking for the big play. He was too quick to run out of the pocket when the offensive line was still holding strong. Then, there was a fumble late in the fourth quarter that should have been a simple handoff to Malik Caper.

“I did OK. I could have did way better,” Salter said Monday. “I threw almost 50% when I should have threw way better. A few of those throws that I had, I had open receivers; just second guessed and got out of the pocket when I had the time in the pocket. Just got to get better at sitting in the pocket, going through that progression and making those easy throws.”

Salter’s first career start ended with a victory thanks to a 35-yard run on the final drive. It was one of many highlights as he racked up 281 yards of total offense. He threw for 202 yards, rushed for 79 more and added a 2-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter for the go-ahead score.

“Second half, I kind of slowed it down for me some more,” he said. “I stayed in the pocket, was able to make some of the throws [in] the pocket rather than getting out of the pocket and making the throw. Second half, I’d seen the few coverages that they was running, so I was breaking it down as I get the plays and check the defense, know my reads before I snap the ball and just made my reads.”

For the highlight-reel plays, there were instances he tried to utilize his playmaking ability too early in a play. Salter ended the first two drives against the Blazers by scrambling out of the pocket when it was still secure, and that prevented him from finding one of his receivers down the field for first downs. It was a recurring theme in an opening 30 minutes, as the Liberty defense had a difficult time finding rhythm.

“Initially, it’s really his first college football game to play significant snaps in and to start. I’m sure he was excited,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said. “Plus, you’re dealing with a guy that is athletic enough to run around when he needs to, and maybe that comes naturally to those guys, particularly when in high school he’s probably faster than everybody and could miss a read and miss a check down and still run around and get 10 yards. That don’t happen here. The first three plays, we should have had completions, and he decides to run around and they’re minus-2s or throwaways.”

Freeze was critical of Salter’s play despite the success and win. Freeze has been critical of the previous starting quarterbacks at Liberty — Buckshot Calvert and Malik Willis — and continued that with Salter, who was playing in only his fourth career game.

“After watching his film, he better improve it or we’re going to have to do something else,” Freeze said. “It made me sick watching the film on seeing his progressions, not hard ones, either.”

Salter’s evolution needs to begin in the film room, where he can take more time to study not only the upcoming opponent but his tendencies. He has a package within the offense consisting of a set number of plays, and the game plan is centered on those plays.

“If there’s too many things in the game plan for him and he doesn’t feel good about it, he needs to speak up and say so,” Freeze said.

Nate Hampton, another redshirt freshman quarterback, has a goal-line package, and he appeared for two plays against UAB early in the fourth quarter. That drive ended with Dae Dae Hunter’s 1-yard touchdown plunge after Hampton was stopped short of the end zone on his first play.

Freeze reiterated there also is a package available for Johnathan Bennett, the fourth-year sophomore who began the season as the backup to Charlie Brewer.

“JB’s going to be ready. He was ready last week. I’m mad at myself. I should have put JB in in the four-minute drill,” Freeze said. “I suggested it and then we talked, but it’s still four minutes left and we need two first downs at least, and thought Kaidon might give us the better chance to do that, which he did the next possession on some of our zone read stuff. But maybe should have put JB in there. JB’s ready to go. You know what, if we keep missing these progressions, you’ll see him. I have confidence in all three of these guys. I want to keep saying that. … I think that all three of those guys could make plays for us should we put them in the game.”

Salter will be greeted Saturday (5 p.m. kickoff) by a Wake Forest defense that has been stout in wins over VMI and Vanderbilt to open the season. The No. 19 Demon Deacons are allowing 258 yards per game and have surrendered 35 points through two weeks.

“It’s never pressure when you’re on the football field,” Salter said. “You’re going to get hit, you’re going to have mistakes, you just have to get up and play the next play like Coach Freeze say. Them being ranked top 20, it’s just football and it’s part of the rankings. The rankings don’t mean nothing. There’s a lot of upsets that’s been happening, so we’re just going to go out there and play ball.”