Sargeant, a former walk-on, reflects on 50 consecutive starts at center for Liberty

Thomas Sargeant has spent 50 games protecting a pair of high-profile starting quarterbacks at Liberty in pocket passer Buckshot Calvert and electric dual-threat Malik Willis. The stalwart at center has not missed a game because of injury, and he routinely helps ensure the guards and tackles to his left and right are ready to answer the call each week.
Not too shabby for the former walk-on turned scholarship player.
“That’s always in the back of your head, the back of your mind, starting out as a walk-on," Sargeant said. "You definitely have a chip on your shoulder; you have to prove yourself coming in.”
Sargeant made the most of his opportunity throughout the 2016-17 preseason by beating out Ben Fiordelise and Ethan Crawford for the starting role at center, and the Mechanicsville native has not relinquished that role spanning 50 consecutive games and two coaching staffs.
“Tom is what’s really, really good about college athletics. The kid had to earn everything that came to him and he’s now a team captain and started 50 [sic] games in a row,” Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said. “You wouldn’t choose him out of a lineup to be your anchor in the middle, but that’s what’s great about the human spirit and effort and work and development and dedication and commitment and discipline, and Tom is a poster boy for all of that. I’m just real thrilled he’s experienced some success that came with all of his sacrifice and hard work.”
The NCAA does not include most career starts or consecutive starts in its record book. Sargeant, who was put on full scholarship after the 2017 season, has obliterated the mark for most career starts and most consecutive starts at Liberty, and he is second to Ralfs Rusins (52) in career games played with the Flames.
Rusins said his decision to return with the extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic was easy. Sargeant’s decision to utilize the extra year of eligibility, on the other hand, was a bit more challenging.
“Last year, I never really knew what I was going to do, whether I was going to come back or not. I wasn’t fully sold on one idea or the other,” Sargeant said. “I think one of the big opportunities or the thoughts for me to come back is that throughout my six years we’ve built, I think, a successful team, and for me being able to come back it was just an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. Being able to play another year with the guys was probably my biggest motivation. For me to be able to play with my friends and my teammates, just another year with them, was probably the biggest motivating factor.”
Sargeant was joined by three other offensive linemen — left guard Tristian Schultz, left guard Damian Bounds and right tackle Bryce Mathews — in electing to spend another season in college.
Those four electing to return allowed Liberty to bring in a smaller number of offensive linemen in its latest recruiting class and create depth across the board with a host of veteran faces.
“We really benefited from the COVID super senior deal,” Liberty offensive line coach Sam Gregg said in training camp.
Bounds has not started the past two games because of a high right ankle sprain, while Mathews soldiered through the past two games against Troy and Old Dominion with a knee injury.
Injuries are not uncommon for offensive linemen. Sargeant was given a wide-eyed introduction to that fact in the 2016 season finale at Coastal Carolina.
Sargeant traveled with the team to 10 of the 11 games that season (SMU was the lone road trip he did not make), and he was ready to play against the Chanticleers if the situation presented itself.
Lucas Holder, the starting center, was ruled out prior to the game, forcing Dontae Duff to shift from right guard to center. That meant the Flames entered the game with seven available linemen, and the staff didn’t want to have to play Sargeant and burn his redshirt.
The injuries mounted up during the game and seldom-used Devin Crisp even went in and played at guard. The staff even had a plan to utilize tight end Canon Smith at a tackle position if needed.
That image stuck with Sargeant as he prepared for the 2017 season and has kept the same mentality for each season that followed.
“No matter who’s in, it’s important that we all work on the same page. Everyone’s got to be ready at any time to play, and that’s something I’ve tried to preach to the younger guys now,” he said. “When Cooper [McCaw] went down [after the 2021 opener against Campbell], I knew that Bryce was ready to go in because he’s proved himself at practice. It’s kind of next-man-up mentality. We all have that in the back of our minds. Anything can happen in a game and everyone’s got to be ready, no matter what. It’s about preparation right now.
“I’m just trying to teach the younger guys whether you might not get in the game, there’s always that possibility and you should always be prepared. I try to tell them that they need to get in the film room, watch the opponent no matter who it is, no matter if they have a chance to play or not.”
Sargeant, Rusins and safety Benjamin Alexander are three of the 24 graduate seniors on this season’s roster who have already earned graduate degrees.
Sargeant earned his bachelor’s in Criminal Justice in May 2019, and he graduated from the university’s Helms School of Government with a master’s degree in National Security this past May.
He said he picked up a graduate certificate program in sports management this semester to remain eligible for the season.
What does the future hold for Sargeant after football is over? His goal is to work with a federal law enforcement agency in the Washington, D.C. area. He said working for the FBI would be cool, and he’s also looked at working for the Secret Service.
Sargeant already has a connection in the area: former Liberty offensive lineman Jonathan Burgess, who serves as an officer in the Arlington County Police Department.
“He said the door’s open for me to go up there,” Sargeant said. “He says I’m definitely qualified to go work up there and he’ll pull any strings or show me how to apply there if necessary.”