Sargeant, a former walk-on, reflects on 50 consecutive starts at center for Liberty

The NCAA does not include most career starts or consecutive starts in its record book. Sargeant, who was put on full scholarship after the 2017 season , has obliterated the mark for most career starts and most consecutive starts at Liberty, and he is second to Ralfs Rusins (52) in career games played with the Flames.

“Last year, I never really knew what I was going to do, whether I was going to come back or not. I wasn’t fully sold on one idea or the other,” Sargeant said. “I think one of the big opportunities or the thoughts for me to come back is that throughout my six years we’ve built, I think, a successful team, and for me being able to come back it was just an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. Being able to play another year with the guys was probably my biggest motivation. For me to be able to play with my friends and my teammates, just another year with them, was probably the biggest motivating factor.”