Schreck's sixth-inning homer keys Duke's victory over Liberty

Fraser Ellard, who limited the damage in the sixth and pitched a clean seventh inning, walked three straight batters to open the eighth.

Landon Riley, who hadn’t allowed a run in 12 previous appearances this season, walked the first batter he faced and surrendered an unearned run in Duke’s four-run frame that did not feature a hit until the fourth run had already crossed the plate.

“It’s kind of weird watching it,” Jackson said. “We’ve been spoiled by that bullpen and rarely does Fraser walk three in a row and then Landon come out of that bullpen and walk the next guy. It’s a lot of things that were uncharacteristic of our team tonight.”

Cumming (1-1) was electric through the first five innings in his second start this season. The right-hander struck out a career-high eight batters and limited the Blue Devils to two hits through the first five innings.

His fastball and changeup were moving around in the bottom of the zone for swings-and-misses, and his curveball came into play in key situations.

Then in the sixth inning, Joey Loperfido led off with a single to right, Ethan Murray drew a walk, and Schreck delivered the go-ahead homer.