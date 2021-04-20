Schreck's sixth-inning homer keys Duke's victory over Liberty

Duke left fielder RJ Schreck had the type of at-bat the Liberty baseball coaching staff emphasizes to its hitters on a daily basis.
Schreck, down in the count 0-2 with two runners on and no outs in the sixth inning, fouled off five pitches from Flames starter Dylan Cumming and worked the count full. Cumming mixed in his fastball, pounded in three straight changeups in an attempt to get Schreck out of a rhythm, and then the right-hander started a fastball on the outer half in hopes it would tail away from the aggressive Schreck.
Schreck, though, got a hold of the 11th pitch of the at-bat. It was the start of the Blue Devils’ offensive awakening in the final four innings.
The left fielder’s three-run homer gave Duke the lead for good and the Blue Devils added four insurance runs in the eighth to claim a 7-0 victory over Liberty on Tuesday night at Liberty Baseball Stadium.
“It was in the right spot. That’s where I was hoping to get was outside there with him,” Cumming said of his sixth-inning at-bat with Schreck. “I knew he was a pretty aggressive hitter; the whole lineup is aggressive. … It was a good swing. It was a good swing on a pitch that I thought I put where I wanted to, honestly.”
Schreck’s homer broke up a pitchers’ duel between Cumming and the Duke staff.
Duke starter Luke Fox and relievers Josh Nifong (2-3), Matt Dockman, Nick Conte and Jimmy Loper combined on the five-hit shutout. Seven of their 12 strikeouts came when the Flames (25-9) had runners on base.
Liberty hit .390 with runners on base and .438 with runners in scoring position during its eight-game winning streak entering Tuesday night’s matchup.
The Flames went 1 for 16 with runners on base and did not record a hit in seven plate appearances with runners in scoring position.
The missed opportunities and Schreck’s big homer added up to the Flames’ first loss at home this season and first setback at Liberty Baseball Stadium since a 3-2 loss to Kent State on March 6, 2020.
“I didn’t think we looked like ourselves tonight. I thought we were a little sluggish,” Liberty coach Scott Jackson said. “I think this is one that you just have to forget and you can’t let it affect anything moving forward and you’ve just got to put this one behind you.
“Certainly we’ve been really good here at home and haven’t had that type of result. For us to be able to get ready for a big series this weekend with Coastal [Carolina], we’re going to have to have a short memory.”
Jackson has built his team on pitching and defense, and the pitching staff looked out of sorts in the eighth inning against the Blue Devils (17-16).
Fraser Ellard, who limited the damage in the sixth and pitched a clean seventh inning, walked three straight batters to open the eighth.
Landon Riley, who hadn’t allowed a run in 12 previous appearances this season, walked the first batter he faced and surrendered an unearned run in Duke’s four-run frame that did not feature a hit until the fourth run had already crossed the plate.
“It’s kind of weird watching it,” Jackson said. “We’ve been spoiled by that bullpen and rarely does Fraser walk three in a row and then Landon come out of that bullpen and walk the next guy. It’s a lot of things that were uncharacteristic of our team tonight.”
Cumming (1-1) was electric through the first five innings in his second start this season. The right-hander struck out a career-high eight batters and limited the Blue Devils to two hits through the first five innings.
His fastball and changeup were moving around in the bottom of the zone for swings-and-misses, and his curveball came into play in key situations.
Then in the sixth inning, Joey Loperfido led off with a single to right, Ethan Murray drew a walk, and Schreck delivered the go-ahead homer.
“I felt like I got a little complacent with my spotting and kind of was getting a little bit too greedy with hitting a spot instead of just being aggressive and throwing through it, which really got me in trouble there,” Cumming said of the sixth inning. “ … I think their approach that inning was to try to jump me because I had been cruising the last few innings.”
Jackson said Liberty’s biggest opportunity to score against Duke came in the fourth inning with the bases loaded, two outs and Logan Mathieu at the plate.
Mathieu had a lengthy at-bat against Nifong that featured several foul balls with a 2-2 count. However, Mathieu was unable to come through as Nifong escaped the jam with a strikeout.
“I thought Logan had a great at-bat and fouled some balls off, similar to Schreck,” Jackson said. “Schreck had that great at-bat against Cumming. They get a big knock there, and obviously we didn’t.”
Extra bases: Liberty second baseman Will Wagner, the reigning ASUN Conference player of the week, went 3 for 4 and led off the fourth inning with a double. … Catcher Gray Betts extended his hitting streak to 20 with a third-inning single.