Scruggs feels healthier, fresher for Liberty entering second half of season

JaVon Scruggs’ name was a familiar one on the Liberty football injury report around the midway point of the 2019 and 2020 seasons. The safety played the most snaps of any player at the three positions (rover, free safety and strong safety), and his 5-foot-11, 185-pound frame paid the price for the toil of being involved on most every play.
A look at Scruggs through five games this season reveals a fresher and healthier safety. He easily flies around the field and is in position to make tackles on every snap.
What is the big difference this season? Scruggs hasn’t been asked to play a high number of snaps like he was in the ’19 and ’20 campaigns. The addition of Robert Rahimi as a backup rover has allowed Scruggs to play less and make a greater contributions in his snaps.
Scruggs, even with playing fewer snaps, is second on the team in tackles and remains the unquestioned leader on defense as Liberty heads into its Homecoming contest Saturday against Middle Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. inside Williams Stadium.
“I definitely feel a lot fresher. I feel a lot fresher from the mental side and body-wise, too,” Scruggs said Tuesday. “Just having an addition behind me in a guy like Rocket [Rahimi’s nickname], and he knows what he’s doing and he’s physical, he’s smart, he’s mentally stable to play that rover position. It just gives me a lot of breaks and opportunities to get my mental right and ... get the breaks that I need and just come back out there and just play at a higher level of competition.
“Just having a guy like him is helpful and beneficial throughout the season, and it has been so far this season up to this point.”
Scruggs, an Appomattox native, has racked up 24 tackles (14 solo) and three pass breakups through this season’s opening five games. He is sandwiched between two newcomers (graduate transfers Storey Jackson and Skyler Thomas) on the team in tackles, and Scruggs is the one those two turn to when they need to know what is going on in practice and during games.
“He’s our leader defensively, so you expect a lot out of him. The standard’s high,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said of Scruggs. “I think he’s played solid. I think he can play a little better, but he’s been really, really solid.
“JaVon’s a leader and is going to do everything the right way for us.”
Rahimi’s emergence has allowed Scruggs to not put the toil on his body that he had to in the past two seasons.
Scruggs’ hard-nosed play has often resulted in small injuries mounting up over the course of a season, and defensive coordinator Scott Symons noted Scruggs played through nagging ailments for most of 2019 and 2020. The staff elected to give Scruggs time off during training camp in both 2020 and 2021 in order to enter the seasons healthy.
“Scruggs is a guy that puts a lot on his body during the course of the season and that has worn him down in the past,” Symons said. “We’re blessed and fortunate to be healthy at that position where we can share some reps, and I think that makes us better as a group.”
Safeties coach Jack Curtis, in his first season with the program, has turned to Scruggs and free safety Cedric Stone for most of the snaps through the first five weeks. Their snap counts aren’t anywhere as high as they were last season when the two rarely came off the field, with Rahimi and Quinton Reese playing at a high enough level for there not to be a dropoff in production.
“We’ve played pretty solid,” Curtis said last week.
Rahimi, who transferred to Liberty from Saddleback Community College, has recorded 10 tackles (nine solo), a tackle for a loss and a pass breakup in his backup role.
“Rocket is a really good player. Feel like as he’s come along and learned the defense, and Coach Curtis and I have more and more confidence in him,” Symons said. “Those guys [Scruggs and Rahimi] would both start at most Group of Five schools in the country.”
Scruggs led the Flames with 69 tackles and was tied for first two interceptions while playing all 11 games in 2020. The lone game he missed in his time at Liberty came against UMass in 2019 while he was in concussion protocol. (He took a hit on an onside kick attempt that Freeze described as “not a clean play” against Rutgers.)
Scruggs said his focus entering Saturday’s matchup with Middle Tennessee is locking in more and improving his angles to finish tackles. He didn’t miss many, if any, tackles in the past two seasons, and has not finished tackles in the past several weeks.
Freeze said he isn’t worried about Scruggs because “he’s going to grade high because he knows what to do and he knows where to go and he’s going to play with great effort.”
“I think Scruggs has played well,” Symons added. “I don’t think it was his best game Saturday [at UAB], and I think he would tell you that, with some opportunities left on the field.
“Overall, he is one of the leaders of our defense and does a great job being consistent. I think the biggest thing about Scruggs is he’s consistent in his approach. That’s what always puts him in position to make plays. Definitely got some things that he knows he’s got to work on, slowing some things down, making some of those tackles for sure, finishing opportunities.”