Scruggs feels healthier, fresher for Liberty entering second half of season

“Just having a guy like him is helpful and beneficial throughout the season, and it has been so far this season up to this point.”

Scruggs, an Appomattox native, has racked up 24 tackles (14 solo) and three pass breakups through this season’s opening five games. He is sandwiched between two newcomers (graduate transfers Storey Jackson and Skyler Thomas) on the team in tackles, and Scruggs is the one those two turn to when they need to know what is going on in practice and during games.

“He’s our leader defensively, so you expect a lot out of him. The standard’s high,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said of Scruggs. “I think he’s played solid. I think he can play a little better, but he’s been really, really solid.

“JaVon’s a leader and is going to do everything the right way for us.”

Rahimi’s emergence has allowed Scruggs to not put the toil on his body that he had to in the past two seasons.

Scruggs’ hard-nosed play has often resulted in small injuries mounting up over the course of a season, and defensive coordinator Scott Symons noted Scruggs played through nagging ailments for most of 2019 and 2020. The staff elected to give Scruggs time off during training camp in both 2020 and 2021 in order to enter the seasons healthy.